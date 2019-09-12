Ssangyong awarded five stars by EuroNCAP
12 September 2019 11:57:06
|Tweet
We saw the new generation Korando not so long time ago and EuroNCAP is already making public its safety rating. The all-new SsangYong Korando has been awarded the highest-possible safety rating by Euro NCAP. The all-new vehicle possesses the space and capabilities of a traditional SUV and features a whole range of enhancements to the outgoing model.
Equipped with excellent and enhanced levels of safety, the Korando achieved 88% for adult occupant protection, 85% for child occupant protection, 68% for pedestrian protection, and 74% in the ‘Safety Assist’ category.
With the high-strength steel construction, the Korando is stiffer than its competitors, featuring 74% high density steel, which not only gives greatly improved body strength but also reduced weight. The vehicle boasts 6 airbags, Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), Traction Control System (TCS), Active Rollover Protection (ARP), ABS with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Autonomous Emergency Braking System (AEBS), Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Lane keeping Assist (LKA), Front Vehicle Start Alert (FVSA), Safety Distance Alert (SDA), Driver Attention Alert (DAA), and Emergency Stop Signal (ESS).
Other safety features include an emergency call system, reversing camera, alarm, immobiliser, tyre pressure monitoring system, rain sensing wipers, automatic headlamps, automatic speed sensing door locks, electronic parking brake with auto hold, front seatbelt pre-tensioners, parking aids front and rear and ISO FIX.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Honda e electric vehicle has a base price of 26160 GBP in the UK
The 2020 Audi RS7 Sportback was unveiled in Frankfurt
Audi unveiled the all-new 2020 A7 Sportback plug-in hybrid
-
2020 Mitsubishi ASX launched in the UK
Bentley Continental GT and GT V8 updates
Volkswagen ID.3 enters production at Zwickau plant
Related Specs
2010 Ford MustangEngine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
2009 Nissan 370ZEngine: VQ37VHR Variable Valve Timing NA V6, Power: 332 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 270 lb-ft. @ 5200 rpm
2010 Bentley Azure TEngine: Twin Turbocharged V8, Power: 500 bhp / 507 PS / 373 kW @ 4,200 rpm, Torque: 738 lb ft / 1,000 Nm @ 3,200 rpm
2009 Porsche CaymanEngine: 6 Cylinder Horizontally Opposed "Boxer", Power: 320 bhpN/A
2006 YES Roadster 3.2 TurboEngine: V6, Power: 355 bhp (261 kW), Torque: 358 lb-ft (485 Nm)
New Vehicles
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio and Stelvio Quadrifoglio “Alfa Romeo Racing”
Alfa Romeo is using this year Geneva Motor Show to introduce two special models. One is Giulia Quadrifoglio and one is Stelvio Quadrifoglio. Both models ...
Alfa Romeo is using this year Geneva Motor Show to introduce two special models. One is Giulia Quadrifoglio and one is Stelvio Quadrifoglio. Both models ...
Concept Cars
First teaser of the upcoming BMW iNext Concept - the production model will start a new era
BMW has published the first official teaser of the upcoming BMW iNext Concept. The pure-electric BMW iNext will be built at Plant Dingolfing from 2021. ...
BMW has published the first official teaser of the upcoming BMW iNext Concept. The pure-electric BMW iNext will be built at Plant Dingolfing from 2021. ...
Custom Cars
Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR was tweaked out by ABT
ABT Sportsline has prepared a performance package for the Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR. As you already know, this version of the Golf was launched as a farewell ...
ABT Sportsline has prepared a performance package for the Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR. As you already know, this version of the Golf was launched as a farewell ...
Future Cars
Lotus Evija supercar teased ahead of Goodwood
Lotus is using this year Goodwood Festival of Speed to unveil something special for its fans. Due to start production in 2020, the world’s first British ...
Lotus is using this year Goodwood Festival of Speed to unveil something special for its fans. Due to start production in 2020, the world’s first British ...
Market News
Volkswagen ID3 1st Edition received 30.000 orders
The Volkswagen ID3 was launched just two months ago. To attract customers and to show the potential of the car, Volkswagen offered a special launch edition ...
The Volkswagen ID3 was launched just two months ago. To attract customers and to show the potential of the car, Volkswagen offered a special launch edition ...
Gadgets
Volvo and Uber launch their self-driving car
Volvo is one step ahead when it comes to self-driving cars. The most recent announcement demonstrates this. Together with Uber, the leading ride-hailing ...
Volvo is one step ahead when it comes to self-driving cars. The most recent announcement demonstrates this. Together with Uber, the leading ride-hailing ...
Various News
Fiat Mirafiori plant celebrates 80 years anniversary
Fiat has a strong heritage and tradition when it comes to producing cars in Italy. The installation of a state-of-the-art Comau robot today at one of ...
Fiat has a strong heritage and tradition when it comes to producing cars in Italy. The installation of a state-of-the-art Comau robot today at one of ...
Motorsports
This is the new Porsche 99X Electric racer which will compete in 2019-2020 Formule E season
Porsche has officially unveiled the 99X Electric racer. The model was painted in Porsche's traditional motorsport colours of white, black and read and ...
Porsche has officially unveiled the 99X Electric racer. The model was painted in Porsche's traditional motorsport colours of white, black and read and ...
Videos
VIDEO: Top 5 Mercedes-AMG features
Mercedes-AMG has published a special video that features a five must-have features. Number five is drift mode which sends some extra power to the rear wheels. ...
Mercedes-AMG has published a special video that features a five must-have features. Number five is drift mode which sends some extra power to the rear wheels. ...