Ssangyong awarded five stars by EuroNCAP

12 September 2019 11:57:06

We saw the new generation Korando not so long time ago and EuroNCAP is already making public its safety rating. The all-new SsangYong Korando has been awarded the highest-possible safety rating by Euro NCAP. The all-new vehicle possesses the space and capabilities of a traditional SUV and features a whole range of enhancements to the outgoing model.

Equipped with excellent and enhanced levels of safety, the Korando achieved 88% for adult occupant protection, 85% for child occupant protection, 68% for pedestrian protection, and 74% in the ‘Safety Assist’ category.

With the high-strength steel construction, the Korando is stiffer than its competitors, featuring 74% high density steel, which not only gives greatly improved body strength but also reduced weight. The vehicle boasts 6 airbags, Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), Traction Control System (TCS), Active Rollover Protection (ARP), ABS with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Autonomous Emergency Braking System (AEBS), Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Lane keeping Assist (LKA), Front Vehicle Start Alert (FVSA), Safety Distance Alert (SDA), Driver Attention Alert (DAA), and Emergency Stop Signal (ESS).
Other safety features include an emergency call system, reversing camera, alarm, immobiliser, tyre pressure monitoring system, rain sensing wipers, automatic headlamps, automatic speed sensing door locks, electronic parking brake with auto hold, front seatbelt pre-tensioners, parking aids front and rear and ISO FIX.



