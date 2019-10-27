Spy-video. Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo caught around the Nurburgring

A few months ago, Porsche unveiled the all-new Taycan. The first electric model developed by the German car manufacturer is available in three different versions: 4S, Turbo and Turbo S. All these variants are equipped with a two electric motors.





But we do know that Porsche is preparing a new body-styled Taycan. The new model will be named Taycan Cross Turismo (it is the same ideea behind the Panamera Sport Turismo) and it will be unveiled in 2020.





Now, a test prototype was caught with heavy camouflage during some sessions around the German track from Nurburgring. We also know, that all the Taycan engine versions will be offered on the new Taycan Cross Turismo, but there might be some slightly modifications regarding the electric range.

