Spy-video. Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo caught around the Nurburgring
27 October 2019 13:12:05
|Tweet
A few months ago, Porsche unveiled the all-new Taycan. The first electric model developed by the German car manufacturer is available in three different versions: 4S, Turbo and Turbo S. All these variants are equipped with a two electric motors.
But we do know that Porsche is preparing a new body-styled Taycan. The new model will be named Taycan Cross Turismo (it is the same ideea behind the Panamera Sport Turismo) and it will be unveiled in 2020.
Now, a test prototype was caught with heavy camouflage during some sessions around the German track from Nurburgring. We also know, that all the Taycan engine versions will be offered on the new Taycan Cross Turismo, but there might be some slightly modifications regarding the electric range.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
This is the all-new electric Mazda MX-30
We have a first teaser with a track only Lamborghini hypercar
We have a new set of pictures with the Urus ST-X production model
-
Next Volkswagen Touareg will get an R versions with PHEV
Spy-video. Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo caught around the Nurburgring
2020 Volkswagen Golf officially revealed
Related Specs
1956 Porsche 550A RS SpyderEngine: Air-Cooled, Aluminum Type 547 Flat-4, Power: 100.7 kw / 135 bhpN/A
1954 Porsche 550 RS SpyderEngine: Air-Cooled, Aluminum Type 547 Flat-4, Power: 82.0 kw / 110 bhp @ 6200 rpm, Torque: 120 nm / 88.5 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm
1962 Porsche 718/8 W-RS SpyderEngine: Boxer-8, Power: 156.6 kw / 210 bhp @ 8400 rpmN/A
1960 Porsche 718 RS 60/61 SpyderEngine: Type 547/4 Flat-4, Power: 111.9 kw / 150 bhp @ 7800 rpm, Torque: Not Available nm / Not Available ft lbs @ 8000 rpm
1958 Porsche 718 RSK SpyderEngine: Type 47/3 Air-Cooled Flat-4, Power: 105.9 kw / 142 bhp @ 7500 rpmN/A
New Vehicles
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio and Stelvio Quadrifoglio “Alfa Romeo Racing”
Alfa Romeo is using this year Geneva Motor Show to introduce two special models. One is Giulia Quadrifoglio and one is Stelvio Quadrifoglio. Both models ...
Alfa Romeo is using this year Geneva Motor Show to introduce two special models. One is Giulia Quadrifoglio and one is Stelvio Quadrifoglio. Both models ...
Concept Cars
First teaser picture of the Mitsubishi Mi-Tech
Mitsubishi will unveil during the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show a new special concept. Its name is Mi-Tech and comes with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. ...
Mitsubishi will unveil during the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show a new special concept. Its name is Mi-Tech and comes with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. ...
Custom Cars
Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR was tweaked out by ABT
ABT Sportsline has prepared a performance package for the Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR. As you already know, this version of the Golf was launched as a farewell ...
ABT Sportsline has prepared a performance package for the Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR. As you already know, this version of the Golf was launched as a farewell ...
Future Cars
Skoda Octavia first sketches emerge
Skoda is getting closer and closer to another milestone in the company history. The Czech manufacturer is preparing the unveiling of the new generation Octavia. ...
Skoda is getting closer and closer to another milestone in the company history. The Czech manufacturer is preparing the unveiling of the new generation Octavia. ...
Market News
Lamborghini Huracan surpasses Gallardo production record
When you think at the most popular Lamborghini ever created you think at Gallardo, as it eas the best sold car in the company’s history. Well, starting ...
When you think at the most popular Lamborghini ever created you think at Gallardo, as it eas the best sold car in the company’s history. Well, starting ...
Gadgets
Karma develops sound for its future electric cars
Many electric car manufacturers are exploring new options when it comes to sound. Even an electric car has to sound good. Due to the absence of a loud ...
Many electric car manufacturers are exploring new options when it comes to sound. Even an electric car has to sound good. Due to the absence of a loud ...
Various News
Fiat Mirafiori plant celebrates 80 years anniversary
Fiat has a strong heritage and tradition when it comes to producing cars in Italy. The installation of a state-of-the-art Comau robot today at one of ...
Fiat has a strong heritage and tradition when it comes to producing cars in Italy. The installation of a state-of-the-art Comau robot today at one of ...
Motorsports
This is the new Porsche 99X Electric racer which will compete in 2019-2020 Formule E season
Porsche has officially unveiled the 99X Electric racer. The model was painted in Porsche's traditional motorsport colours of white, black and read and ...
Porsche has officially unveiled the 99X Electric racer. The model was painted in Porsche's traditional motorsport colours of white, black and read and ...
Videos
Video. Watch how Koenigsegg Regera does 0-250-0 mpg in just 32.48 seconds
A couple of weeks ago, the guys from Koenigsegg have announced that the Regera hypercar managed to smash the world record for 0-250-0 mph and also for ...
A couple of weeks ago, the guys from Koenigsegg have announced that the Regera hypercar managed to smash the world record for 0-250-0 mph and also for ...