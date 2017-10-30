Special coin for Fiat 500 anniversary

Most of the people associate Italy with one of its most iconic car: the Fiat 500. So it is no wonder the Italian authorities decided to use the image of the popular car on some special currency.





Fiat 500 enthusiasts can purchase a limited edition silver coin that has been specially minted to mark the iconic model’s 60th anniversary.





Released by The Italian State Mint (Istituto Poligrafico e Zecca dello Stato) and just unveiled by the Italian Ministry of Economics and Finance, the coin has a face value of €5 and was designed by master engraver Claudia Momoni. Only 4,000 of the coins will be minted.





On one side the coin depicts the 1957 Fiat 500 and the current model, with the words ‘Repubblica Italiana’. The reverse shows the profile of the classic 500 with the dates 1957 and 2017 – the year the first Fiat 500 was produced and the year the coin was minted – as well as the coin’s face value.





The coin also bears the initial ‘R’, showing it was minted in Rome, and the name of the engraver alongside a Fiat 500 logo in the original style.





Collectors can buy the coin for €40 from Istituto del Poligrafico e della Zecca.





