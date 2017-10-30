Special coin for Fiat 500 anniversary
30 October 2017 17:57:58
|Tweet
Most of the people associate Italy with one of its most iconic car: the Fiat 500. So it is no wonder the Italian authorities decided to use the image of the popular car on some special currency.
Fiat 500 enthusiasts can purchase a limited edition silver coin that has been specially minted to mark the iconic model’s 60th anniversary.
Released by The Italian State Mint (Istituto Poligrafico e Zecca dello Stato) and just unveiled by the Italian Ministry of Economics and Finance, the coin has a face value of €5 and was designed by master engraver Claudia Momoni. Only 4,000 of the coins will be minted.
On one side the coin depicts the 1957 Fiat 500 and the current model, with the words ‘Repubblica Italiana’. The reverse shows the profile of the classic 500 with the dates 1957 and 2017 – the year the first Fiat 500 was produced and the year the coin was minted – as well as the coin’s face value.
The coin also bears the initial ‘R’, showing it was minted in Rome, and the name of the engraver alongside a Fiat 500 logo in the original style.
Collectors can buy the coin for €40 from Istituto del Poligrafico e della Zecca.
Special coin for Fiat 500 anniversary Photos (2 photos)
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2008 Fiat 500 AbarthEngine: Inline-4, Power: 100.7 kw / 135 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 206 nm / 151.9 ft lbs @ 3000 rpm
1958 Fiat Abarth 500Engine: Inline-2, Power: 19.4 kw / 26 bhp @ 5000 rpmN/A
1956 Fiat Abarth 750 GT ZagatoEngine: Inline-4, Power: 32.1 kw / 43 bhp @ 5800 rpmN/A
1958 Fiat Abarth 750 Record Monza ZagatoEngine: Inline-4, Power: 42.5 kw / 57 bhp @ 7000 rpmN/A
2010 Ford MustangEngine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
New Vehicles
Hyundai Kona is ready for the UK. Pricing starts at 16.195 Pounds
Hyundai has announced that it will open the order books for the new Kona on November 2nd in the United Kingdom. The base model will have a price of 16,195 ...
Hyundai has announced that it will open the order books for the new Kona on November 2nd in the United Kingdom. The base model will have a price of 16,195 ...
Concept Cars
Hyundai Hypereconiq Ioniq concept scheduled for SEMA Las Vegas
The current Hyundai Ioniq is seen as a very efficient choice for those who want an alternative to the popular Toyota Prius. But it will never be seen ...
The current Hyundai Ioniq is seen as a very efficient choice for those who want an alternative to the popular Toyota Prius. But it will never be seen ...
Custom Cars
Hyundai BTR Edition Elantra Sport to be unveiled in SEMA
Hyundai wants to proove everyone that its Elantra compact sedan can also be sporty, so it has partnered with Blood Type Racing to develop the BTR Edition ...
Hyundai wants to proove everyone that its Elantra compact sedan can also be sporty, so it has partnered with Blood Type Racing to develop the BTR Edition ...
Future Cars
McLaren to unveil its most track-focused car
Even if it had the P1 and the P1 GTR, McLaren is not stopping. The British-based manufacturer announced it is developing another very track focused car. ...
Even if it had the P1 and the P1 GTR, McLaren is not stopping. The British-based manufacturer announced it is developing another very track focused car. ...
Market News
Skoda enjoys record sales in September
Skoda is enjoying one of its best sales period, as the global growth continues. The Czech brand announced it has delivered 112,900 vehicles worldwide ...
Skoda is enjoying one of its best sales period, as the global growth continues. The Czech brand announced it has delivered 112,900 vehicles worldwide ...
Gadgets
Nissan ProPILLOT available on the new Rogue in the US
Nissan is one of the manufacturers who invested heavily in Autonomous driving and now is ready to benefit from this. Nissan's ProPILOT Assist technology, ...
Nissan is one of the manufacturers who invested heavily in Autonomous driving and now is ready to benefit from this. Nissan's ProPILOT Assist technology, ...
Various News
This donkey was fined with 6.800 USD for damaging a McLaren
Markus Zahn is the owner of a McLaren 650S Spider. He parked his car alongside a rural road in Vogelsberg, Germany. A few moment later a donkey started ...
Markus Zahn is the owner of a McLaren 650S Spider. He parked his car alongside a rural road in Vogelsberg, Germany. A few moment later a donkey started ...
Motorsports
BMW M8 GTE - First official pictures
BMW has put on the race track the upcoming M8 GTE model. Three-day test at the Lausitzring (GER) heralded the next phase in the development of the new ...
BMW has put on the race track the upcoming M8 GTE model. Three-day test at the Lausitzring (GER) heralded the next phase in the development of the new ...
Videos
2018 Audi A8 review. The new German model is the most tech savvy car
Audi A8 was launched a few months ago and now we have the chance to see the first proper video review of the car. After the official presentation, we ...
Audi A8 was launched a few months ago and now we have the chance to see the first proper video review of the car. After the official presentation, we ...