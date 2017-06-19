Smart fortwo electric UK prices announced
19 June 2017 18:00:42
UK buyers who want to buy a small electric vehicle, now have new options as Smart announces the pricing of its electric offensive. The prices start from £16,420 for the smart fortwo electric drive (including OLEV grant of £4,500; total price £20,920 excluding grant).
The forfour electric drive is just £16,915 (£21,415 excluding grant), and the unique fortwo cabriolet electric drive starts at £18,650 (£23,060 excluding grant). This makes smart the only brand that offers all its models with either combustion engines or fully electric drivetrains.
The smart electric drive features an 81 hp electric motor powering the rear wheels via a single-speed gearbox. The electric drive has a range of up to 100 miles, while its maximum speed is electronically limited to 80 mph to maximise the range.
The standard 7 kW on-board charger means the smart electric drive can be charged in 2.5 hours using a 16 A charger or just six hours via a standard three-pin household socket (20 per cent to 100 per cent). All models have a top speed of 81 mph and can travel from 0 to 62 mph in 11.5 seconds.
Specification is based on the well-equipped prime model, which includes heated front seats, cruise control, leather upholstery and 15-inch alloy wheels. Every electric drive model also comes with charging cables for both domestic sockets and public charging stations, rear parking sensors, smart media system with satellite navigation and an acoustic ambient sound generator.
The electric drive design package is available from £595 and adds a tridion cell and mirror caps in electric green; body panels in either black or white with matching grille; 16-inch alloys; and ‘ED’ decals in grey.
A heated steering wheel, heated rear seats (forfour only) and additional door and cockpit insulation are part of the winter package, which costs £295 on fortwo models and £495 on the forfour.
