Smart Forease Plus is an electric concept car with detachable roof

Smart will unveil the Forease+ concept car during the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. As you can imagine, this will be just a design study delivered by the German car manufacturer.





According to the officials, the new Forease+ is the embodiment of the smart brand itself: individual, dynamic, sustainable.





On the design side we see the same lines which were used on the Forease prototype, the concept which was unveiled during the 2018 Paris Motor Show. Apart form the obvious design, the Forease+ comes with a special roof. A light yet firm fabric hard shell covered in a textile soft top fabric combines many benefits. It is light, robust and yet suitable all year round. The roof is designed to be removable and engages in two cut-outs on the rear which provide an apt reference to the model designation with the "+ push" lettering.





The base for the Forease+ was the EQ ForTwo Cabrio production model. For now, the guys from Smart haven't provide any technical details about the electric concept car.

