Smart Brabus Fortwo and Forfour receive Disturbing London edition

17 July 2017 17:43:13

Trying to increase its appeal on the UK market, Smart is launching a special edition for the two door fortwo and its bigger brother the forfour, both in Brabus versions.

The new BRABUS sport fortwo coupé and forfour Disturbing London editions have prices that will start from £15,895 for the fortwo coupé and £16,390 for the forfour. Production is limited, but customers can now place their orders.

Based on the BRABUS sport model line, the special editions feature black paint with rose gold exterior and interior detailing. Both models come with a 90 hp turbocharged petrol engine and six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission as standard.
BRABUS detailing, rear parking sensors and the Premium equipment line are all standard. The Premium equipment line includes smart media package; height-adjustable steering wheel and driver’s seat; and electrically-adjustable exterior mirrors.

The special editions are inspired by smart’s collaboration with Disturbing London, the 360 entertainment company founded by Dumi Oburota and Tinie Tempah. The company designed its own unique BRABUS fortwo coupé and fortwo cabriolet




