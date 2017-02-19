Skoda Yeti SE and SE L introduced in UK

Skoda tries to improve the appeal of its current Yeti on the UK market with the introduction of two new trim levels. It is understandable as the car is on the market for more than 7 years. Even so, since its launch in the UK in 2009 the Yeti SUV has been a huge sales success, with over 13,600 being registered in the UK in 2016 alone, its best ever year.





Building on the specification of the Yeti SE, which includes dual-zone climate control, cruise control, rear parking sensors and Bluetooth telephone connectivity, SE Drive adds Amundsen satellite navigation with DAB radio, auto-dimming rear view mirror, heated windscreen, heated front seats and front parking sensors. SE Drive models are further distinguished by new seat upholstery and distinctive 17-inch Matterhorn alloy wheels.





Based on the SE L trim, SE L Drive models benefit from all of the above plus leather upholstery, LED rear lights, part silver roof rails, 17-inch Origami alloy wheels and Bi-Xenon headlights.





The Yeti SE Drive and SE L Drive are available with three engines; two diesels and one petrol. The 1.2 TSI petrol engine generates 110PS and buyers can choose from a six-speed manual or six-speed DSG automatic gearbox.





The 2.0-litre TDI 110PS comes with a manual gearbox and the option of four-wheel drive. Those choosing the more powerful 2.0-litre TDI 150PS will benefit from four-wheel drive as standard.









