Skoda will launch 19 cars before 2020

Skoda is haveing a very good time in the market. Last year, the Czech car manufacturer managed to sell more than 1.2 million cars, a 6.6% increse compared to 2016.





But the Mlada Boleslav car manufacturer is preparing some big surprises for the fans. In the next two years, Skoda will launch 19 cars.





In 2019, we will get to see the production version of the Vision X SUV. The concept car was unvelied earlier this month during the 2018 Geneva Motor Show. This concept is using an electric an also an petrol/CNG powertrain.





Also in 2019 we will see the first plug-in hybrid and the first electric cars made in Mlada Boleslav. We'll see the e-Citigo, an electric version of the city car, and also the Superb PHEV (plug-in hybrid) model.





In 2020, Skoda will launch the first electric model built on the MEB VW Group platform. It will be based on the Vision E concept and, according to our first sources, it will have a range of over 400 kilometers. By the middle of the next decade, Skoda's portfolio will include a total of 10 electrified models.





Also, Skoda will expand its operation from 102 to 120 countries, starting with Singapore later this year and SOuth Africa in 2019.

