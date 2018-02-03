Home » News » Skoda » Skoda Vision X Concept unveiled

Skoda Vision X Concept unveiled

3 February 2018 11:38:42

SKODA will use this year Geneva Motor Show to present us another concept that envisions its future. The Czech car manufacturer is presenting an outlook on the further development of their model range with the hybrid study SKODA VISION X. 

The concept of the urban crossover transfers the characteristic of its SUV models to another vehicle segment. With its compact proportions, the ŠKODA VISION X is presented as the ideal companion for an active, urban lifestyle. 

Clear surface contours characterise the exterior and highlight the dynamic character of the FlexGreen-painted hybrid study. A roof in contrasting Anthracite sets sporty accents. In addition, distinctive bumpers, dominant side sills, a large panoramic glass roof and 20-inch alloy wheels create the design package. The sharp design was inspired by traditional Czech glasswork.
In the interior, the infotainment and connectivity services can be accessed quickly and intuitively via the screen. Illuminated elements made of cut crystal glass in conjunction with the colour display create atmospheric lighting effects.

The SKODA VISION X is the Czech automobile manufacturer’s vision of a modern crossover. Expanding the range of models with a focus on the fast-growing SUV segment is a cornerstone of SKODA’s Strategy 2025. By 2025, SKODA AUTO will have brought out plug-in hybrid vehicles in addition to all-electric cars. Then, every fourth vehicle the brand delivers worldwide will have a plug-in hybrid or purely electric powertrain.




Posted in Skoda, Concept Cars

