Skoda Vision X Concept unveiled
3 February 2018 11:38:42
SKODA will use this year Geneva Motor Show to present us another concept that envisions its future. The Czech car manufacturer is presenting an outlook on the further development of their model range with the hybrid study SKODA VISION X.
The concept of the urban crossover transfers the characteristic of its SUV models to another vehicle segment. With its compact proportions, the ŠKODA VISION X is presented as the ideal companion for an active, urban lifestyle.
Clear surface contours characterise the exterior and highlight the dynamic character of the FlexGreen-painted hybrid study. A roof in contrasting Anthracite sets sporty accents. In addition, distinctive bumpers, dominant side sills, a large panoramic glass roof and 20-inch alloy wheels create the design package. The sharp design was inspired by traditional Czech glasswork.
In the interior, the infotainment and connectivity services can be accessed quickly and intuitively via the screen. Illuminated elements made of cut crystal glass in conjunction with the colour display create atmospheric lighting effects.
The SKODA VISION X is the Czech automobile manufacturer’s vision of a modern crossover. Expanding the range of models with a focus on the fast-growing SUV segment is a cornerstone of SKODA’s Strategy 2025. By 2025, SKODA AUTO will have brought out plug-in hybrid vehicles in addition to all-electric cars. Then, every fourth vehicle the brand delivers worldwide will have a plug-in hybrid or purely electric powertrain.
Skoda Vision X Concept unveiled Photos (3 photos)
First was the Tiguan. A new generation that rapidly became a bestseller. Now is the Tiguan Allspace, its bigger brother. It is already available to order ...
After we saw the three row LX 570 model revealed in this year Los Angeles Motor Show, Lexus teases us with a new model. It is more like a design and customisation ...
Inspired by Lamborghini Ad Personam program or by Ferrari, McLaren launched McLaren Special Operations more than three years ago. It is one of the most ...
When you want to be sure that your autonomous car will be the best in the world, you have to be sure you partner only with the best. Nissan is one of ...
Some might say Volkswagen had some difficult times in US after the Dieselgate scandal. But 2017 sales say something else. Volkswagen of America reported ...
There are more and more drivers who want to use Waze inside their car, but without using the phone. So more and more manufacturers are making efforts ...
Takata problems continue to affect important manufacturers, who installed dangerous airbags on their cars. The most recent case is Mazda, but with minor ...
Volkswagen enjoys great sales not only when it comes to its passenger cars. It also has commercial success when it comes to selling rally cars. Surprisingly, ...
Tesla Model 3 should be a succesful model. The car was reserved more than 400.000 times before the launch and now the production has begun. ...
