Skoda Vision X Concept - this prototype will become the smallest Czech SUV

Skoda unveiled the Vision X Concept during the 2018 Geneva Motor Show. THe new prototype will be used to develop a new SUV which will be smaller than the current Karoq.





“Emotive design, modern drive technology and full connectivity: with the Skoda Vision X concept study we are presenting our vision of a modern urban crossover. The exterior design provides a concrete view of the third member of the successful SUV family. With this model we will attract even more customers to the Skoda brand going forward”, said Skoda CEO Bernhard Maier.





The Vision X has 4255 mm long, 1807 mm width and 1573 mm height. The wheelbase is 2645 mm while the trunk has 380 liters. The car is painted in FlexGreen/Anthracite while the wheels have 20 inch.





THe new infotainment system has four new technologies: SmartParking, HappyGo, TwoGo and CareDriver. Under the hood, the Vision X uses a 1.5 liter petrol and CNG unit but also an electric motor. On CNG, the unit delivers 130 horsepower and 250 Nm peak of torque. On 100% electric mode, the concept can travel up to 2 kilometers cause the batteries are very small.

