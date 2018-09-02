Skoda Vision RS - first design sketches
2 September 2018 06:49:26
|Tweet
Skoda has published the first design sketches of the upcoming Vision RS concept. The prototype will be officially unveiled during the 2018 Paris Motor Show in October.
According to the Mlada Boleslav car manufacturer, the concept will be used to deliver a new compact hot hatch. And judging by the info we already know, we have a hunch: the Skoda Rapid will ditch the sedan version and it will get only the hatchback version. As a result, the upcoming Skoda RS model will be the Rapid RS only in the hatchback version.
Also, Skoda told us that the Vision RS will be a muse for the upcoming RS models. Which upcoming models? We know for sure that in 2019, Skoda will come with a Superb RS, while in 2020, the Czech manufacturer will unveil a Fabia RS. According to our sources, the Fabia RS will get a hybrid powertrain.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Skoda Vision RS - first design sketches
Lexus unveiled the 2019 RC facelift
Lego built a Bugatti Chiron replica which is drivable
-
McLaren Speedtail will be the fastest McLaren ever. The car will deliver more than 1.000 HP
Volkswagen unveiled a new T-Cross teaser
This are the first promo video for the all-new BMW Z4
Related Specs
2001 Skoda Octavia WRCEngine: Water Cooled, Inline-4, Power: 223.7 kw / 300.0 bhp @ 5500 rpmN/A
2002 Skoda Tudor ConceptEngine: V6, Power: 142 kw / 190.4 bhp, Torque: 280 nm / 206.5 ft lbs @ 3200 rpm
2010 Ford MustangEngine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
2009 Nissan 370ZEngine: VQ37VHR Variable Valve Timing NA V6, Power: 332 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 270 lb-ft. @ 5200 rpm
2010 Bentley Azure TEngine: Twin Turbocharged V8, Power: 500 bhp / 507 PS / 373 kW @ 4,200 rpm, Torque: 738 lb ft / 1,000 Nm @ 3,200 rpm
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
This is the Opel GT X Experimental, the concept that is providing a glipse of what will look the future electric cars
Opel already teased its future design philosophy and now i going even further with an official photo. Due to be revealed later this year, the GT X Experimental ...
Opel already teased its future design philosophy and now i going even further with an official photo. Due to be revealed later this year, the GT X Experimental ...
Custom Cars
McLaren 600LT in Stealth Grey by MSO introduced
McLaren Special Operations is always working on exclusive cars and does not lose any occasion to introduce this special cars to its clients. The newest ...
McLaren Special Operations is always working on exclusive cars and does not lose any occasion to introduce this special cars to its clients. The newest ...
Future Cars
Jaguar will build electric versions of the old E-Type
While everyone is trying to offer new zero emissions vehicles, Jaguar decided it has the technology and heritage to offer an electric powertrain on an ...
While everyone is trying to offer new zero emissions vehicles, Jaguar decided it has the technology and heritage to offer an electric powertrain on an ...
Market News
Nissan crossover and SUV sales reached record numbers in 2017
Nissan had a great year in 2017, with sales reaching new records. Part fo this success is due to one of the best strategies when it comes to SUV segment. ...
Nissan had a great year in 2017, with sales reaching new records. Part fo this success is due to one of the best strategies when it comes to SUV segment. ...
Gadgets
Seat launches Shazam in its cars
Renowned for its sporty models, Seat wants to be popular also among young public who searches for apps and connectivity. That is why SEAT will be the ...
Renowned for its sporty models, Seat wants to be popular also among young public who searches for apps and connectivity. That is why SEAT will be the ...
Various News
The Grand Tour - the game will be realeased soon
If you ever want to be Clarkson, May or Hammond, here is your chance. But don't get too excited because you'll not be able to replace one of the guys ...
If you ever want to be Clarkson, May or Hammond, here is your chance. But don't get too excited because you'll not be able to replace one of the guys ...
Motorsports
Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak - officially unveiled
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the new Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak Concept. The car is set to compete in the famous Pikes Peak Hill Climb event which ...
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the new Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak Concept. The car is set to compete in the famous Pikes Peak Hill Climb event which ...
Videos
Mercedes-Benz teases a special electric concept for Pebble Beach
Lots of car manufacturers have big plans for this year's Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. For instance, Mercedes-Benz has published a teaser video with ...
Lots of car manufacturers have big plans for this year's Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. For instance, Mercedes-Benz has published a teaser video with ...