Skoda Vision RS - first design sketches

2 September 2018 06:49:26

Skoda has published the first design sketches of the upcoming Vision RS concept. The prototype will be officially unveiled during the 2018 Paris Motor Show in October.

According to the Mlada Boleslav car manufacturer, the concept will be used to deliver a new compact hot hatch. And judging by the info we already know, we have a hunch: the Skoda Rapid will ditch the sedan version and it will get only the hatchback version. As a result, the upcoming Skoda RS model will be the Rapid RS only in the hatchback version. 

Also, Skoda told us that the Vision RS will be a muse for the upcoming RS models. Which upcoming models? We know for sure that in 2019, Skoda will come with a Superb RS, while in 2020, the Czech manufacturer will unveil a Fabia RS. According to our sources, the Fabia RS will get a hybrid powertrain. 

