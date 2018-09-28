Skoda Vision RS Concept unveiled

After a long wait and many teaser shots, Skoda finally unveils not only the Kodiaq RS, but also a concept for the segment. At the Paris Motor Show 2018 in October, the striking concept study – with its dynamic design language and efficient plug-in hybrid drive – will provide the first insights into the next evolutionary stage of ŠKODA’s sporty RS models.





The ŠKODA VISION RS plug-in hybrid drive combines the 1.5-liter TSI with an output of 150 PS and an electric motor providing 102 PS. They unite to deliver a system output of 245 PS, which accelerates the concept study from 0 to 62 mph in 7.1 seconds, making the intermediate sprint from 50 to 75 mph in 8.9 seconds.





In total, the compact athlete emits only 33g of CO2 per kilometre. On battery power alone, the model can cover distances of up to 43 miles, ensuring zero-emission local driving.





The lithium-ion battery with a capacity of 13 kWh can be charged by cable in 2.5 hours at a charging station. Alternatively, the ŠKODA VISION RS can be plugged into any household socket or charged while driving through energy recovery.





Xirallic crystal sparkle effect paint make the brilliant white finish of the ŠKODA VISION RS shimmer with a subtle blue effect. Organic components in the paint reflect heat, thereby reducing the interior temperature. Numerous black carbon elements affixed to the body create distinctive contrasts to the white paint. The high-tech material widely used in motorsport is featured in the redesigned radiator grille, front and rear spoilers, exterior mirrors, side sills, air inlets and outlets, and the rear diffuser.





A carbon textile made from 100% recycled polyester thread is used for the upper part of the floating Alcantara covered seats which bear signature Czech flags on their side bolsters celebrating Czechoslovakia’s foundation 100 years ago. Another example of sustainability are the floor mats which use Piñatex textile in a carbon weave; the high performance material extracts its fibres from the leaves of a pineapple tree.





















