Skoda Vision RS Concept unveiled
28 September 2018 05:56:33
|Tweet
After a long wait and many teaser shots, Skoda finally unveils not only the Kodiaq RS, but also a concept for the segment. At the Paris Motor Show 2018 in October, the striking concept study – with its dynamic design language and efficient plug-in hybrid drive – will provide the first insights into the next evolutionary stage of ŠKODA’s sporty RS models.
The ŠKODA VISION RS plug-in hybrid drive combines the 1.5-liter TSI with an output of 150 PS and an electric motor providing 102 PS. They unite to deliver a system output of 245 PS, which accelerates the concept study from 0 to 62 mph in 7.1 seconds, making the intermediate sprint from 50 to 75 mph in 8.9 seconds.
In total, the compact athlete emits only 33g of CO2 per kilometre. On battery power alone, the model can cover distances of up to 43 miles, ensuring zero-emission local driving.
The lithium-ion battery with a capacity of 13 kWh can be charged by cable in 2.5 hours at a charging station. Alternatively, the ŠKODA VISION RS can be plugged into any household socket or charged while driving through energy recovery.
Xirallic crystal sparkle effect paint make the brilliant white finish of the ŠKODA VISION RS shimmer with a subtle blue effect. Organic components in the paint reflect heat, thereby reducing the interior temperature. Numerous black carbon elements affixed to the body create distinctive contrasts to the white paint. The high-tech material widely used in motorsport is featured in the redesigned radiator grille, front and rear spoilers, exterior mirrors, side sills, air inlets and outlets, and the rear diffuser.
A carbon textile made from 100% recycled polyester thread is used for the upper part of the floating Alcantara covered seats which bear signature Czech flags on their side bolsters celebrating Czechoslovakia’s foundation 100 years ago. Another example of sustainability are the floor mats which use Piñatex textile in a carbon weave; the high performance material extracts its fibres from the leaves of a pineapple tree.
Skoda Vision RS Concept unveiled Photos (2 photos)
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2002 Skoda Tudor ConceptEngine: V6, Power: 142 kw / 190.4 bhp, Torque: 280 nm / 206.5 ft lbs @ 3200 rpm
2010 Ford MustangEngine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
2009 Nissan 370ZEngine: VQ37VHR Variable Valve Timing NA V6, Power: 332 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 270 lb-ft. @ 5200 rpm
2010 Bentley Azure TEngine: Twin Turbocharged V8, Power: 500 bhp / 507 PS / 373 kW @ 4,200 rpm, Torque: 738 lb ft / 1,000 Nm @ 3,200 rpm
2009 Porsche CaymanEngine: 6 Cylinder Horizontally Opposed "Boxer", Power: 320 bhpN/A
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Polestar 1 makes European debut in Geneva
It was first unveiled in Asia, Volvo's biggest market and now makes it European premiere during Geneva Motor Show. The Polestar 1 landed on the Old Continent. ...
It was first unveiled in Asia, Volvo's biggest market and now makes it European premiere during Geneva Motor Show. The Polestar 1 landed on the Old Continent. ...
Custom Cars
Rolls Royce Privacy Suite introduced in China
Rolls Royce builds the most luxurious cars on the plant. We all know that. In order to provide also the isolation feel some of its clients needs, Rolls ...
Rolls Royce builds the most luxurious cars on the plant. We all know that. In order to provide also the isolation feel some of its clients needs, Rolls ...
Future Cars
Mercedes-Benz Vans launches the Vision URBANETIC concept
Mercedes is more and more into autonomous cars and is developing new technologies, fot the moment only at a concept stage. So is the Vision URBANETIC, ...
Mercedes is more and more into autonomous cars and is developing new technologies, fot the moment only at a concept stage. So is the Vision URBANETIC, ...
Market News
Skoda already reached one million units produced in 2017
Skoda is on course for another record year as it already managed to produce one million vehicles this year, making it the fourth year in a row that the ...
Skoda is on course for another record year as it already managed to produce one million vehicles this year, making it the fourth year in a row that the ...
Gadgets
BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant available starting 2019
BMW is ready to follow Mercedes in personal assistance technology. After the Stuttgart-based manufacturer launched the Hey Mercedes assistant, now BMW ...
BMW is ready to follow Mercedes in personal assistance technology. After the Stuttgart-based manufacturer launched the Hey Mercedes assistant, now BMW ...
Various News
It is official - you won't be able to buy a brand new Porsche with a diesel engine
This year in February, Porsche line-up was ditching the diesel versions. But according to some sources, Porsche was about to put those engines back on ...
This year in February, Porsche line-up was ditching the diesel versions. But according to some sources, Porsche was about to put those engines back on ...
Motorsports
BMW M235i Racing Cup gains Evo Pack and becomes M240i Racing Cup
A few years ago BMW has launch a special program for the VLN Endurance Championship at the Nürburgring. The German car manufacturer designed the a special ...
A few years ago BMW has launch a special program for the VLN Endurance Championship at the Nürburgring. The German car manufacturer designed the a special ...
Videos
This is the 2018 Ultimate drag race. And it is insane
The guys from Motor Trend have published the all-new 2018 Ultimate Drag Race contest. This year, the American writers have put face to face 12 competitiors. ...
The guys from Motor Trend have published the all-new 2018 Ultimate Drag Race contest. This year, the American writers have put face to face 12 competitiors. ...