Skoda Vision E Concept interior photos

After we saw the first sketches of the new Skoda Vision E, the Czech manufacturer decided to show us also the interior of its prototype. The most striking body features include counter-opening doors and the absence of a B-pillar.





Thanks to the large glass surfaces, the interior of the VISION E is bright and transparent. Four shell-shaped individual seats with backrests suggest the modernity. With a long wheelbase and short overhangs at the front and rear, the designers have created spacious dimensions in the VISION E.





The seats are slightly elevated, and so ensure a good view. They can also be rotated by 20 degrees. When the doors are opened, the seats swing outwards, making getting in and out easier. After the counter-opening doors have been electrically closed, the seats return to their original position.





The concept vehicle introduces this new ‘Simply Clever’ idea that provides additional comfort thanks to its ergonomically optimized design and mechanics. A particularly generous sense of space is created, as the VISION E does not require a middle tunnel either in the front or rear.





In addition to the cockpit screen, on which the classic vehicle data is displayed, the VISION E features additional screens for passengers. The centre of the dashboard houses the central touch-screen display, on which the driver and front passenger can read and operate all the important functions and services of Skoda Connect.





Each passenger has their own screen that can be used for numerous comfort functions such as information and entertainment. The front passenger’s monitor is located in the instrument panel, and the screens for the passengers in the rear are built into the backrests of the front seats.





In addition, passengers can personalize their entertainment programme via their own touch displays. The control element for the front passenger is located in their right armrest; the passengers in the rear have theirs in the between the two individual seats.





There is an integrated phone box located in the inside of each door, with which smartphones can be inductively charged; personal settings, data and information on the smartphone can be accessed via the individual passenger’s display. Ambient lighting, which can be programmed in ten colours, is integrated into the decor strips in the doors and below the dashboard.









