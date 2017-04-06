Skoda Vision E Concept interior photos
6 April 2017 13:16:24
|Tweet
After we saw the first sketches of the new Skoda Vision E, the Czech manufacturer decided to show us also the interior of its prototype. The most striking body features include counter-opening doors and the absence of a B-pillar.
Thanks to the large glass surfaces, the interior of the VISION E is bright and transparent. Four shell-shaped individual seats with backrests suggest the modernity. With a long wheelbase and short overhangs at the front and rear, the designers have created spacious dimensions in the VISION E.
The seats are slightly elevated, and so ensure a good view. They can also be rotated by 20 degrees. When the doors are opened, the seats swing outwards, making getting in and out easier. After the counter-opening doors have been electrically closed, the seats return to their original position.
The concept vehicle introduces this new ‘Simply Clever’ idea that provides additional comfort thanks to its ergonomically optimized design and mechanics. A particularly generous sense of space is created, as the VISION E does not require a middle tunnel either in the front or rear.
In addition to the cockpit screen, on which the classic vehicle data is displayed, the VISION E features additional screens for passengers. The centre of the dashboard houses the central touch-screen display, on which the driver and front passenger can read and operate all the important functions and services of Skoda Connect.
Each passenger has their own screen that can be used for numerous comfort functions such as information and entertainment. The front passenger’s monitor is located in the instrument panel, and the screens for the passengers in the rear are built into the backrests of the front seats.
In addition, passengers can personalize their entertainment programme via their own touch displays. The control element for the front passenger is located in their right armrest; the passengers in the rear have theirs in the between the two individual seats.
There is an integrated phone box located in the inside of each door, with which smartphones can be inductively charged; personal settings, data and information on the smartphone can be accessed via the individual passenger’s display. Ambient lighting, which can be programmed in ten colours, is integrated into the decor strips in the doors and below the dashboard.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2002 Skoda Tudor ConceptEngine: V6, Power: 142 kw / 190.4 bhp, Torque: 280 nm / 206.5 ft lbs @ 3200 rpm
2010 Ford MustangEngine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
2009 Nissan 370ZEngine: VQ37VHR Variable Valve Timing NA V6, Power: 332 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 270 lb-ft. @ 5200 rpm
2010 Bentley Azure TEngine: Twin Turbocharged V8, Power: 500 bhp / 507 PS / 373 kW @ 4,200 rpm, Torque: 738 lb ft / 1,000 Nm @ 3,200 rpm
2009 Porsche CaymanEngine: 6 Cylinder Horizontally Opposed "Boxer", Power: 320 bhpN/A
New Vehicles
Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
Concept Cars
McLaren Hyper GT sketch released
McLaren is decided to go again against hypercars. Its latest target will be the Valkyrie hypercar, announced by Aston martin and Red Bull. To be sure ...
McLaren is decided to go again against hypercars. Its latest target will be the Valkyrie hypercar, announced by Aston martin and Red Bull. To be sure ...
Custom Cars
Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Future Cars
Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Market News
Mazda to produce the CX-5 in Hofu plant
Unveiled for the first time last year in los Angeles Motor Show, the third generation Mazda CX-5 is already reaching its customers in the US. Europe is ...
Unveiled for the first time last year in los Angeles Motor Show, the third generation Mazda CX-5 is already reaching its customers in the US. Europe is ...
Gadgets
Fiat-Chrysler cars to have Android powered Uconnect systems
Having a fully connected car has become more important than having a powerful car. Fiat-Chrysler Group understood this and asked Google to develop its ...
Having a fully connected car has become more important than having a powerful car. Fiat-Chrysler Group understood this and asked Google to develop its ...
Various News
Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Motorsports
Sebastien Ogier signed with M-Sport
In November, Volkswagen announced that it will not compete in the 2017 WRC season. As a result, Sebastien Ogier, the four-time WRC was back on the market. ...
In November, Volkswagen announced that it will not compete in the 2017 WRC season. As a result, Sebastien Ogier, the four-time WRC was back on the market. ...
Videos
Mercedes-AMG E63 S - 0 to 186 mph
I'm in love with Mercedes-AMG's and I want to share this with you. Until now I haven't got the chance to drive the new E63 S but I have a lot of time ...
I'm in love with Mercedes-AMG's and I want to share this with you. Until now I haven't got the chance to drive the new E63 S but I have a lot of time ...