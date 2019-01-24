Skoda third SUV will be named Kamiq

Volkswagen has the T-Roc and the T-Cross, Seat has the Arona, so only Skoda was missing such a small SUV. But this is to be solved soon.





SKODA’s new SUV is called the ŠKODA Kamiq. The crossover is the third SUV for the European market and marks the next step in the Czech manufacturer’s SUV campaign.





The word Kamiq comes from the language of the Inuit people living in northern Canada and Greenland. It describes something that fits as perfectly as a second skin in every situation. Reason enough to give the new crossover model for the European market the same name as the SUV already established in China.





The name ŠKODA Kamiq is already established as the name of a model in China and is therefore perfectly suited to the new crossover model. At the same time, the designation falls within the nomenclature linking all models in the SUV model range – the names of all current ŠKODA SUV models start with a K and end with a Q.





With the new ŠKODA Kamiq, the Czech carmaker is taking the next step in its SUV campaign and is expanding its offering with a compact and lifestyle-oriented entry-level model for the European market. The ŠKODA Kamiq combines the agility and handling of a compact car with the traditional advantages of an SUV.





Based on the modular transverse matrix, the ŠKODA model offers new assistance systems, and convinces with numerous ‘Simply Clever’ features that popularised the brand just as much as the generous space available.





The world premiere of the new ŠKODA Kamiq takes place at the Geneva Motor Show between 5 and 17 March 2019.













