Skoda third SUV will be named Kamiq
24 January 2019 16:56:05
|Tweet
Volkswagen has the T-Roc and the T-Cross, Seat has the Arona, so only Skoda was missing such a small SUV. But this is to be solved soon.
SKODA’s new SUV is called the ŠKODA Kamiq. The crossover is the third SUV for the European market and marks the next step in the Czech manufacturer’s SUV campaign.
The word Kamiq comes from the language of the Inuit people living in northern Canada and Greenland. It describes something that fits as perfectly as a second skin in every situation. Reason enough to give the new crossover model for the European market the same name as the SUV already established in China.
The name ŠKODA Kamiq is already established as the name of a model in China and is therefore perfectly suited to the new crossover model. At the same time, the designation falls within the nomenclature linking all models in the SUV model range – the names of all current ŠKODA SUV models start with a K and end with a Q.
With the new ŠKODA Kamiq, the Czech carmaker is taking the next step in its SUV campaign and is expanding its offering with a compact and lifestyle-oriented entry-level model for the European market. The ŠKODA Kamiq combines the agility and handling of a compact car with the traditional advantages of an SUV.
Based on the modular transverse matrix, the ŠKODA model offers new assistance systems, and convinces with numerous ‘Simply Clever’ features that popularised the brand just as much as the generous space available.
The world premiere of the new ŠKODA Kamiq takes place at the Geneva Motor Show between 5 and 17 March 2019.
Skoda third SUV will be named Kamiq Photos (1 photos)
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2001 Skoda Octavia WRCEngine: Water Cooled, Inline-4, Power: 223.7 kw / 300.0 bhp @ 5500 rpmN/A
2002 Skoda Tudor ConceptEngine: V6, Power: 142 kw / 190.4 bhp, Torque: 280 nm / 206.5 ft lbs @ 3200 rpm
2010 Ford MustangEngine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
2009 Nissan 370ZEngine: VQ37VHR Variable Valve Timing NA V6, Power: 332 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 270 lb-ft. @ 5200 rpm
2010 Bentley Azure TEngine: Twin Turbocharged V8, Power: 500 bhp / 507 PS / 373 kW @ 4,200 rpm, Torque: 738 lb ft / 1,000 Nm @ 3,200 rpm
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Infiniti QX Concept revealed
Infiniti used this year Detroit Motor Show to showcase the new QX Inspiration Concept, a futuristic car that looks into the future of electric and autonomous ...
Infiniti used this year Detroit Motor Show to showcase the new QX Inspiration Concept, a futuristic car that looks into the future of electric and autonomous ...
Custom Cars
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Future Cars
Skoda teases third SUV model
Skoda already has two SUV's in its range, but now is ready to welcome the third one. The SUV offensive will continue. With the new crossover, the Czech ...
Skoda already has two SUV's in its range, but now is ready to welcome the third one. The SUV offensive will continue. With the new crossover, the Czech ...
Market News
Vauxhall Combo reached 4000 orders in UK
Vauxhall Combo was recently launched on the UK market, but is already doing strong. The have recorded over 4,000 orders taken since the van’s launch ...
Vauxhall Combo was recently launched on the UK market, but is already doing strong. The have recorded over 4,000 orders taken since the van’s launch ...
Gadgets
Volkswagen testing autonomous parking technology
Volkswagen always tries to be one step ahead the competition. Especially when it comes to technology. Volkswagen Group is currently testing autonomous ...
Volkswagen always tries to be one step ahead the competition. Especially when it comes to technology. Volkswagen Group is currently testing autonomous ...
Various News
The next Volvo S60 won't have a diesel engine
Volvo is one of those car manufacturers who have decided to take some real actions on the eco-side. And now we have another good news for you. The next ...
Volvo is one of those car manufacturers who have decided to take some real actions on the eco-side. And now we have another good news for you. The next ...
Motorsports
Aston Martin Vantage GTE will be seen in flesh and bones during the 24 Hours of Le Mans race
Aston Martin will return this year at the 24 Hours of Le Mans Race with the new Vantage GTE model. Under the hood of the car is the same V8 4.0 liter ...
Aston Martin will return this year at the 24 Hours of Le Mans Race with the new Vantage GTE model. Under the hood of the car is the same V8 4.0 liter ...
Videos
Video: Audi RS7 and SQ8 spied on Autobahn
We all have seen the videos shoot during test days at the Nurburgring race track. But this is a different kind of video cause you have the chance to see ...
We all have seen the videos shoot during test days at the Nurburgring race track. But this is a different kind of video cause you have the chance to see ...