Skoda Superb SportLine Plus available on the UK market

Skoda will increase the appeal of the current Superb on the UK market with the introduction of the new SportLine Plus model and a range of important updates.





The new SportLine Plus model is priced from £29,330 and has been added to the range to meet significant customer demand. Combining the design package of the standard SportLine model with a raft of additional equipment, SportLine Plus models are equipped with Columbus satellite navigation with 9.2-inch touchscreen display and integrated Wi-Fi, heated front seats, blind spot detection, electronically operated boot and progressive dynamic steering.





The SportLine Plus model only commands a £1,500 premium over the standard model – a 40 per cent saving over the individual option costs. Available to order from April, the SportLine Plus is priced at £29,330 for the hatch version, and £30,645 for the Estate.





A choice of three petrol and two diesel engines is offered, with the option of four-wheel drive and six-speed DSG automatic gearbox. The range-topping 2.0-litre TSI 280PS 4X4 can sprint from 0-62mph in just 5.8 seconds, while the 2.0-litre TDI 150PS emits just 113g/km, making it an attractive option for company car buyers.





Featuring 19-inch Anthracite Vega alloy wheels, sports design bumpers, sunset glass, and black gloss trim treatment on the grille, wing mirrors and window surrounds, the Hatch version has a rear black spoiler while the Estate has black gloss roof rails and a body-coloured spoiler.





The standard kit list also includes Bi-Xenon headlights, front and rear parking sensors, Drive Mode Select, dual-zone climate control, KESSY keyless entry and cruise control. A sports chassis lowers the car’s ride height by 15mm, and an XDS electronic differential lock ensures sharper handling.





Interior enhancements include a three-spoke Super Sport multifunction steering wheel with silver stitching, quilted Alcantara sports seats, LED ambient lighting, carbon dashboard trim, aluminium pedals and black headlining.





As part of the range update, the standard SportLine model has been reduced by £470 and its specification realigned to include the Amundsen 8-inch satellite navigation system in place of the Columbus system.













Tags: skoda, skoda superb, skoda superb sportline plus, sportline plus, skoda superb uk, uk pricing

Posted in Skoda, New Vehicles