Skoda Superb offered with bullet resistant armour

29 May 2018 18:55:33

We usually see Mercedes, Rolls Royce or Bentley models that ar transformed in armoured vehicles for people who fear for their safety. Until now, we did not heard about people who search for a bulletproof Skoda. But there is news.

The Czech manufacturer has finished a safe and reliable Superb Estate. The armoured Superb is the end result of a joint venture project between ŠKODA and a UK-based convertor. Following three years of development is a finished model that is virtually indistinguishable from the standard production car yet offers bullet and blast protection to occupants.

Protection is provided by a combination of bullet-resistant glass, high strength steel and composite materials; yet despite this the fully armoured Superb retains its spacious five-seater layout cabin and large boot.

The armoured car is based on a standard 2.0 TDI 190PS Superb Estate. Although exact details of the conversion must remain secret, the passenger cell has been reinforced to the extent that it meets PAS 300 requirements for ballistic and blast protection. This certification was carried out by an independent test facility and involved firing different types of ammunition at the vehicle and exposing it to blast and fragmentation threats.
The suspension and braking systems have been upgraded to account for the additional weight of the car, with the former modified to ensure safe and accurate handling at high speeds. Other features incorporated into the design include adaptations to the wheels that can continue to run even if the tyres are deflated – allowing the driver to get to a place of safety after a blowout – and an emergency lighting and siren system. The car also features an 8-inch touchscreen communications hub with GPS, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality.

The final cost of an armoured Superb is £118,688, and, like all new ŠKODAs, comes with a three-year warranty as standard.



