Skoda shares some light on the new Kodiaq RS

11 December 2018 18:28:40

Skoda unveiled this fall the new Kodiaq RS, its most powerful car ever. And, curiously, is a SUV. And not any SUV, but the biggest one in its range: the Kodiaq. 

The performance model is powered by the most powerful production diesel engine in ŠKODA history with a power output of 176 kW (240 PS). It demonstrated its capabilities with a record lap time of 9 minutes 29.84 seconds on the toughest race track in the world – the Nürburgring’s Nordschleife.

It is not just the brand’s most powerful diesel production engine and Dynamic Sound Boost, which provides a particularly striking sound, that are making their debuts in the new KODIAQ vRS. It is also the first time a ŠKODA features 20-inch Xtreme alloy wheels as standard. 
Furthermore, the range of standard equipment includes full-LED headlights and LED tail lights. Selected body elements in gloss black underpin the sporty appearance of the ŠKODA KODIAQ vRS. In addition to the engine, the 7-speed DSG and intelligent all-wheel drive also contribute to the dynamic driving characteristics; progressive steering is standard.

The car features a Wi-Fi hotspot and enables access to the ŠKODA Connect services. 



