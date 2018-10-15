Skoda Scala is the name of the upcoming compact hatchback imagined by the Czech manufacturer

Skoda has a big surprise for the fans. The Czech manufacturer officials have come up with the name of the upcoming compact hatchback model. The new model will be named Scala and it will compete against the mighty Volkswagen Golf.





Also, the new model replaces the Rapid and becomes a real deal in the segment. It will be based on the previous Vision RS Concept, the prototype we have seen a few days ago during the Paris Motor Show.





With the Scala, Skoda presents its new emotional exterior and interior design language for the first time in series production. According to Skoda, the new Scala model will be unveiled by the end of the year.

