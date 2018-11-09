Skoda Scala interior images released
9 November 2018 17:48:20
Even if it has the Rapid Spaceback on the market for a long time, Skoda decided it needs a proper compact car, capable of rivaling the all-mighty Volkswagen Golf. The Czech manufacturer announced it will launch a new C-segment car, called Scala.
A recently unveiled design sketch provides a first glimpse of the interior of the new ŠKODA Scala. The new compact model will be the first ŠKODA to feature the latest infotainment generation with a free-standing display positioned high up, in the driver’s immediate field of vision. The optional Virtual Cockpit has the biggest display in its class. In addition to new interior trims and premium materials the Scala also offers a generous amount of interior space, along with the largest luggage compartment in this segment, at 467 litres.
Ambient lighting with a choice of white or red light as well as warm hues and contrasting stitching for the seat upholstery ensure a pleasant sense of space in the ŠKODA Scala. As an option, customers can order seat upholstery made from the sophisticated Suedia microfibre.
In typical ŠKODA style, the interior provides a huge amount of space. This is due to the car’s long wheelbase of 2,649 millimetres, which allows for a luxurious 73 millimetres of knee room on the rear seats, equivalent to that in the ŠKODA Octavia. Rear headroom, at 982 millimetres, is the largest in its class.
At 467 litres, the ŠKODA Scala also boasts the biggest luggage compartment in this segment. With the rear backrest folded down, its volume increases to 1,410 litres.
The ŠKODA Scala is also best in class in terms of display size. The customisable Virtual Cockpit for instance, available as an option, measures 10.25 inches and allows drivers to choose between five different views. The available infotainment systems, based on the latest-generation Modular Infotainment Matrix, come with a touchscreen measuring up to 9.2 inches that’s positioned high up on the instrument panel, in the driver’s immediate field of vision.
Thanks to a new generation of ŠKODA Connect mobile online services, passengers will have the option of locking and unlocking the car using their mobile phone and updating the software of the infotainment or maps ‘over the air’. In a first for ŠKODA, all delivered ŠKODA Scala cars will always be online.
Numerous driver assistance systems, working in combination with a variety of passive safety systems, ensure that the ŠKODA Scala offers a very high level of safety.
The new hatchback model will celebrate its world premiere on 6 December 2018 in Tel Aviv.
