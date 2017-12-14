Skoda revealed a Fabia inspired by the WRC 2 car

Skoda celebrates the most successful year in its motorsport history with a limited edition of Fabia. Sportier hatchback is coming to 21 markets in February 2018. The limited edition of Fabia is the reference to the Fabia R5 successful season including winning the world champion chip of the rally category WRC2. Equipped with a 1.4 TSI engine delivering 92 kW/125 hp, a seven speed DSG gearbox and a sports suspension, the Skoda Fabia limited edition is the fastest version in the current model’s product range. As a reference to the Skoda Motorsport developed Fabia R5, the limited edition of the Fabia road car has 17-inch SAVIO alloy wheels and special design features.





The design is based on the MONTE CARLO version of the current Skoda Fabia with Candy white colour with black roof. The limited edition of Skoda Fabia also offers new design features like 17-inch SAVIO alloy wheels in three colour variants (bright green, white and black) and “WRC 2 2017 champion” label as a reference to the successful Skoda Motorsport cars.





Besides motorsport design elements new special edition also offers extended standard equipment including features like heated front seats, rear view camera, navigation system “Amundsen”, Climatronic automatic climate control, Keyless-Go, rear parking sensors, electric windows front and rear, Adaptive Cruise Control as well as Light and Rain Assist. A limited number of 1,300 cars will be available in Czech Republic, Germany, Belgium, Denmark, France, Island, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, Poland, Hungary, Netherlands, Luxemburg, Bulgaria, Slovenia, Slovakia, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Estonia and Latvia from February 2018 onwards.

Tags: skoda, skoda fabia, skoda fabia wrc

