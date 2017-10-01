Skoda reaches milestone of 20 million cars produced

In 1985 Laurin & Klement established the Skoda brand. Initially, the manufacturer delivered bicycles but in 1905 it entered in the automotive industry with Voiturette A. After 133 years of live, the Czech car manufacturer managed to celebrate a very important milestone: the 20 millionth car.





This special car was produced in the Kvasiny plant and is a Karoq SUV. This is the newest model and is scheduled to go on sale at the end of next month.





"Producing 20 million cars is a tremendous milestone in our company's history. We are aiming for another production and sales record this year. The basis for this is our Strategy 2025, which will sustainably prepare Skoda for the processes of change in society and the automotive industry", says Skoda CEO Bernhard Maier.





As for the future, the Czech car manufacturer has a 2025 Strategy. Skoda is preparing an electrification for the entire range and it will offer five pure electric cars by 2025.





"We have 20 million reasons to be proud. This achievement highlights the performance of our Czech and international manufacturing sites and the expertise of our team", said Skoda Board Member for Production and Logistics.

Source: Skoda