Skoda Octavia vRS UK pricing announced

After we saw the introduction of the facelifted Octavia on the European market, Skoda is now ready to offer UK customers the new vRS. The 2017 Skoda Octavia vRS features the same evolution of the brand’s design language as the standard Octavia, with a new quad light layout featuring full LED headlight technology and the crystalline detailing of the new Kodiaq. vRS models are available in two body styles (hatch and Estate) with a choice of petrol or diesel engines, manual or DSG automatic gearboxes and front or four-wheel drive.





The 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine now produces 230PS as standard (+10PS), and can accelerate from 0-62mph in 6.7 seconds (6.8 seconds for DSG) before reaching a top speed of 155 mph.





Combined fuel consumption for the petrol-powered Octavia vRS is 43.5 mpg for the manual version, and 42.8 mpg for the DSG-equipped model.





Later in the year the petrol vRS range will be joined by a vRS 245 model with 245PS, extra equipment and an improved 0-62mph time of just 6.6 seconds.





Diesel models are equipped with a 2.0-litre engine producing 184PS, and can be specified with either front or four-wheel drive, the latter exclusively equipped with a DSG automatic gearbox. The diesel Octavia vRS goes from 0-62mph in 7.9 seconds (7.6 seconds for the 4X4 model) and can return up to 62.8 mpg on the combined cycle.





Octavia vRS models also have improved equipment levels with full LED headlights, 18-inch alloy wheels, sports seats and upholstery, Performance mode selection, Amundsen 8-inch touchscreen navigation system with WiFi hotspot, ambient lighting with 10 colour choices and a super sport 3-spoke leather multifunction steering wheel with vRS logo and paddles for DSG models.





Those looking to personalise their vRS can add new Alcantara sports seats and upholstery, gloss black elements for the front grille and wing mirrors and a choice of 18-inch and 19-inch alloy wheel finishes.













