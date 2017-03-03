Skoda Octavia vRS UK pricing announced
3 March 2017 12:11:22
|Tweet
After we saw the introduction of the facelifted Octavia on the European market, Skoda is now ready to offer UK customers the new vRS. The 2017 Skoda Octavia vRS features the same evolution of the brand’s design language as the standard Octavia, with a new quad light layout featuring full LED headlight technology and the crystalline detailing of the new Kodiaq. vRS models are available in two body styles (hatch and Estate) with a choice of petrol or diesel engines, manual or DSG automatic gearboxes and front or four-wheel drive.
The 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine now produces 230PS as standard (+10PS), and can accelerate from 0-62mph in 6.7 seconds (6.8 seconds for DSG) before reaching a top speed of 155 mph.
Combined fuel consumption for the petrol-powered Octavia vRS is 43.5 mpg for the manual version, and 42.8 mpg for the DSG-equipped model.
Later in the year the petrol vRS range will be joined by a vRS 245 model with 245PS, extra equipment and an improved 0-62mph time of just 6.6 seconds.
Diesel models are equipped with a 2.0-litre engine producing 184PS, and can be specified with either front or four-wheel drive, the latter exclusively equipped with a DSG automatic gearbox. The diesel Octavia vRS goes from 0-62mph in 7.9 seconds (7.6 seconds for the 4X4 model) and can return up to 62.8 mpg on the combined cycle.
Octavia vRS models also have improved equipment levels with full LED headlights, 18-inch alloy wheels, sports seats and upholstery, Performance mode selection, Amundsen 8-inch touchscreen navigation system with WiFi hotspot, ambient lighting with 10 colour choices and a super sport 3-spoke leather multifunction steering wheel with vRS logo and paddles for DSG models.
Those looking to personalise their vRS can add new Alcantara sports seats and upholstery, gloss black elements for the front grille and wing mirrors and a choice of 18-inch and 19-inch alloy wheel finishes.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2001 Skoda Octavia WRCEngine: Water Cooled, Inline-4, Power: 223.7 kw / 300.0 bhp @ 5500 rpmN/A
2010 Ford MustangEngine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
2009 Nissan 370ZEngine: VQ37VHR Variable Valve Timing NA V6, Power: 332 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 270 lb-ft. @ 5200 rpm
2010 Bentley Azure TEngine: Twin Turbocharged V8, Power: 500 bhp / 507 PS / 373 kW @ 4,200 rpm, Torque: 738 lb ft / 1,000 Nm @ 3,200 rpm
2009 Porsche CaymanEngine: 6 Cylinder Horizontally Opposed "Boxer", Power: 320 bhpN/A
New Vehicles
Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
Concept Cars
Nissan Vmotion 2.0 concept launched in Detroit
Nissan stunned everyone in Detroit with the introduction of a new concept, created to signal the future direction of the company's sedan design direction ...
Nissan stunned everyone in Detroit with the introduction of a new concept, created to signal the future direction of the company's sedan design direction ...
Custom Cars
Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Future Cars
Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Market News
Another record year for Rolls Royce in 2016
Considering that every Rolls Royce model is very expensive, charging over 300.000 euros for the least expensive model, you would think that sales are ...
Considering that every Rolls Royce model is very expensive, charging over 300.000 euros for the least expensive model, you would think that sales are ...
Gadgets
Jaguar and Land Rover announce new autonomous technology
More and more manufacturers are testing autonomous technologies on their cars. Jaguar Land Rover makes no exception, as they already announced the intention ...
More and more manufacturers are testing autonomous technologies on their cars. Jaguar Land Rover makes no exception, as they already announced the intention ...
Various News
Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Motorsports
BMW M6 GTLM Art Car finishes Daytona 24hours race
After no more than 16 years since the last ArtCar, BMW introduced a new creation, signed by American artist John Baldessari and based on the MW M6 GTLM. ...
After no more than 16 years since the last ArtCar, BMW introduced a new creation, signed by American artist John Baldessari and based on the MW M6 GTLM. ...
Videos
Volkswagen Atlas SUV - Video teaser
Volkswagen has announced a new mid-sized seven-seater SUV. Named Atlas (not confirmed yet) the model will be showcased during the 2016 Los Angeles Auto ...
Volkswagen has announced a new mid-sized seven-seater SUV. Named Atlas (not confirmed yet) the model will be showcased during the 2016 Los Angeles Auto ...