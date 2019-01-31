Home » News » Skoda » Skoda Octavia vRS Challenge launched in UK

Skoda Octavia vRS Challenge launched in UK

31 January 2019 15:30:13

Skoda tries to increase the appeal of its sportiest Octavia in the UK. The Czech manufacturer is launching a special edition model, called Octavia vRS Challenge. 

Positioned above the standard vRS and offered with the brand’s 2.0 TSI 245PS engine, the Octavia vRS Challenge combines impressive performance with high equipment levels and an ultra-practical cabin. Available in both hatch and estate forms, the Octavia vRS Challenge is priced from £30,085 (hatch) and £31,285 (estate) and is available to order from ŠKODA retailers from today.

The car features a comprehensive specification list that builds on the already generous equipment levels of the standard model. The vRS Challenge comes complete with a host of striking design features over the standard vRS, including 19-inch Xtreme black alloy wheels, sports exhaust with black trim, black folding, auto-dimming door mirrors and black vRS badging.
Skoda Octavia vRS Challenge launched in UK
Skoda Octavia vRS Challenge launched in UK Photos

Inside, over the standard model, the vRS Challenge is fitted with figure-hugging Alcantara vRS seats that are electronically adjustable and heated for the driver and front-seat passenger. A colour trip computer with lap timer is also fitted as standard, along with keyless entry and start.

Dynamic chassis control (DCC) is another advanced feature that comes as part of the vRS Challenge package. DCC uses electrically regulated dampers and steering to deliver the perfect driving experience. 

The fitment of an electronically regulated VAQ limited-slip differential allows drivers to fully exploit the car’s performance - even in challenging conditions. The VAQ limited-slip differential was originally developed for motorsport and works with an electronically regulated multi-plate clutch located between the differential and the powered axle on the right-hand side. When needed, 100 per cent of the power can be directed to one front wheel. When cornering, the differential transfers an increased amount of engine power to the outer front wheel (wheel with the most grip) as required.

Equipment highlights shared with the standard vRS range include Amundsen satellite navigation with eight-inch touchscreen display and integrated Wi-Fi, full LED headlights with adaptive front light system and LED daytime running lights, LED interior light pack (10 colours) and a three-spoke sports leather multi-function steering wheel with vRS logo (and paddles for DSG-equipped models).




Tags: , , , ,

Posted in Skoda, New Vehicles

Skoda Octavia vRS Challenge launched in UK Photos (1 photos)
  • Skoda Octavia vRS Challenge launched in UK

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Mercedes-Benz V-Class facelift unveiled

    Mercedes-Benz V-Class facelift unveiled

  2. Volkswagen to reveal an electric buggy

    Volkswagen to reveal an electric buggy

  3. Skoda Octavia vRS Challenge launched in UK

    Skoda Octavia vRS Challenge launched in UK

  4.  
  5. Toyota reaches two million cars produced in US in 2018

    Toyota reaches two million cars produced in US in 2018

  6. 2019 Lexus LC 500 Inspiration Series announced

    2019 Lexus LC 500 Inspiration Series announced

  7. Jaguar F-Type Checkered Flag Limited Edition announced

    Jaguar F-Type Checkered Flag Limited Edition announced

Related Specs

  1. 2001 Skoda Octavia WRC

    Engine: Water Cooled, Inline-4, Power: 223.7 kw / 300.0 bhp @ 5500 rpmN/A

  2. 2010 Ford Mustang

    Engine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm

  3. 2009 Nissan 370Z

    Engine: VQ37VHR Variable Valve Timing NA V6, Power: 332 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 270 lb-ft. @ 5200 rpm

  4. 2010 Bentley Azure T

    Engine: Twin Turbocharged V8, Power: 500 bhp / 507 PS / 373 kW @ 4,200 rpm, Torque: 738 lb ft / 1,000 Nm @ 3,200 rpm

  5. 2009 Porsche Cayman

    Engine: 6 Cylinder Horizontally Opposed "Boxer", Power: 320 bhpN/A

New Vehicles

Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UKHyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...

Concept Cars

Volkswagen I.D. VIZZION concept first imagesVolkswagen I.D. VIZZION concept first images
Volkswagen explores new territories when it comes to its electric range. Geneva Motor Show, scheduled to take place at the beginning of March, will see ...

Custom Cars

ABT Cupra Ateca offers more powerABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...

Future Cars

Skoda teases third SUV modelSkoda teases third SUV model
Skoda already has two SUV's in its range, but now is ready to welcome the third one. The SUV offensive will continue. With the new crossover, the Czech ...

Market News

Peugeot produced its one millionth C-segment carPeugeot produced its one millionth C-segment car
When Peugeot decided to replace its family cars with SUV's everyone understood the French brand is on its way to becoming a popular choice on the european ...

Gadgets

New NissanConnect available for Nissan MicraNew NissanConnect available for Nissan Micra
Along with the introduction of new engines, Nissan is also making sure the Micra receives an important update when it comes to technology. Nissan’s ...

Various News

Land Rover Discovery will be produced in SlovakiaLand Rover Discovery will be produced in Slovakia
Jaguar Land Rover has made a big decision: the production fo the Land Rover Discovery will be moved in Slovakia. This announcement will lead to job cuts ...

Motorsports

Rally driver Esapekka Lappi joins Sebastien Ogier at CitroenRally driver Esapekka Lappi joins Sebastien Ogier at Citroen
Big movement on the WRC transfer market as the current season is about to finish. A few weeks ago we have announced you that Sebastien Ogier won't compete ...

Videos

VIDEO: BMW M5 Competition face to face with Mercedes-AMG E63 SVIDEO: BMW M5 Competition face to face with Mercedes-AMG E63 S
The guys from CarWow have prepared something special for this hollyday season. They have pulled out a BMW M5 Competition and a Mercedes-AMG E63 S and ...
Copyright CarSession.com