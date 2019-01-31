Skoda Octavia vRS Challenge launched in UK

Skoda tries to increase the appeal of its sportiest Octavia in the UK. The Czech manufacturer is launching a special edition model, called Octavia vRS Challenge.





Positioned above the standard vRS and offered with the brand’s 2.0 TSI 245PS engine, the Octavia vRS Challenge combines impressive performance with high equipment levels and an ultra-practical cabin. Available in both hatch and estate forms, the Octavia vRS Challenge is priced from £30,085 (hatch) and £31,285 (estate) and is available to order from ŠKODA retailers from today.





The car features a comprehensive specification list that builds on the already generous equipment levels of the standard model. The vRS Challenge comes complete with a host of striking design features over the standard vRS, including 19-inch Xtreme black alloy wheels, sports exhaust with black trim, black folding, auto-dimming door mirrors and black vRS badging.





Inside, over the standard model, the vRS Challenge is fitted with figure-hugging Alcantara vRS seats that are electronically adjustable and heated for the driver and front-seat passenger. A colour trip computer with lap timer is also fitted as standard, along with keyless entry and start.





Dynamic chassis control (DCC) is another advanced feature that comes as part of the vRS Challenge package. DCC uses electrically regulated dampers and steering to deliver the perfect driving experience.





The fitment of an electronically regulated VAQ limited-slip differential allows drivers to fully exploit the car’s performance - even in challenging conditions. The VAQ limited-slip differential was originally developed for motorsport and works with an electronically regulated multi-plate clutch located between the differential and the powered axle on the right-hand side. When needed, 100 per cent of the power can be directed to one front wheel. When cornering, the differential transfers an increased amount of engine power to the outer front wheel (wheel with the most grip) as required.





Equipment highlights shared with the standard vRS range include Amundsen satellite navigation with eight-inch touchscreen display and integrated Wi-Fi, full LED headlights with adaptive front light system and LED daytime running lights, LED interior light pack (10 colours) and a three-spoke sports leather multi-function steering wheel with vRS logo (and paddles for DSG-equipped models).

















Tags: skoda, skoda octavia, skoda octavia vrs, skoda octavia vrs challenge, skoda octavia challenge

Posted in Skoda, New Vehicles