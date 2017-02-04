Skoda Octavia RS 245 is the most powerful Octavia ever

Skoda has officially unveiled the 2017 Skoda Octavia RS 245. This is the quickest and the most powerful Octavia ever built. On the exterior, there are few modifications compared to the regular Octavia RS. There are new wheels and some black accents on the body.





Under the hood of the Skoda Octavia RS 245 is the same 2.0 liter petrol unit but this time it delivers 245 horsepower and 370 Nm peak of torque. The unit can be paired to a six speed manual transmission or to a seven speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. The Skoda Octavia RS 245 can be ordered in sedan or estate version.





If you are going for the sedan, you have to know that the model can run from not to 100 km/h in just 6.6 seconds while the top speed is electronically limited to 250 km/h. If you are choosing the break you have to know that the run from not to 100 km/h is done in 6.7 seconds. More than that, the Skoda Octavia RS 245 features an electronically regulated VAQ limited-slip differential. This one is offered as standard. Compared to the regular Octavia, the Skoda Octavia RS 245 is 14 mm closer to the road thanks to a sportier chassis.





Source: Skoda