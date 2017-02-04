Skoda Octavia RS 245 is the most powerful Octavia ever
4 February 2017 14:25:39
Skoda has officially unveiled the 2017 Skoda Octavia RS 245. This is the quickest and the most powerful Octavia ever built. On the exterior, there are few modifications compared to the regular Octavia RS. There are new wheels and some black accents on the body.
Under the hood of the Skoda Octavia RS 245 is the same 2.0 liter petrol unit but this time it delivers 245 horsepower and 370 Nm peak of torque. The unit can be paired to a six speed manual transmission or to a seven speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. The Skoda Octavia RS 245 can be ordered in sedan or estate version.
If you are going for the sedan, you have to know that the model can run from not to 100 km/h in just 6.6 seconds while the top speed is electronically limited to 250 km/h. If you are choosing the break you have to know that the run from not to 100 km/h is done in 6.7 seconds. More than that, the Skoda Octavia RS 245 features an electronically regulated VAQ limited-slip differential. This one is offered as standard. Compared to the regular Octavia, the Skoda Octavia RS 245 is 14 mm closer to the road thanks to a sportier chassis.
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
Infiniti marked an important moment during this year NAIAS Detroit, unveiled the all new QX Concept, an evolution of the 2016 QX Sport Inspiration. ...
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Volkswagen Group had a fantastic year, with more than 10 million cars sold worldwide. Porsche was part of this succes, even if in a small amount. Porsche ...
More and more manufacturers are testing autonomous technologies on their cars. Jaguar Land Rover makes no exception, as they already announced the intention ...
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
After 12 stages in the most challenging rally competition in the world, the Dakar Rally, the French driver Stephane Peterhansel, managed to win. It is ...
I'm not sure if you are aware of Dacia. The Romanian company produced few models back in the communism and the Dacia 1300 was a great success. For the ...
