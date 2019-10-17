Skoda Octavia first sketches emerge

Skoda is getting closer and closer to another milestone in the company history. The Czech manufacturer is preparing the unveiling of the new generation Octavia.





ŠKODA has released two exclusive design sketches providing the first glimpse of the new ŠKODA Octavia. The new ŠKODA design language reveals that the fourth generation of the brand’s best-selling model will have a more emotive look: combining compact dimensions with a very generous amount of interior space.





The design sketches show the Octavia’s flowing silhouette marked by a coupé-like roofline. A distinctive new front section, large wheels and tail lights with crystalline elements add further highlights.





The best-seller’s fourth generation will continue its unique success story. Originally launched more than sixty years ago, the OCTAVIA is a true volume model that has sold more than 6.5 million units to date.













