Skoda Octavia and Superb receive new petrol engines in UK

Skoda is offering UK customers new engines for the current Superb and Octavia models. Fleet customers now have the option of petrol engines for both SE Tech hatch and estate models in the Octavia and Superb.





The popular Octavia Estate 1.0 TSI 115PS DSG uses a seven speed automatic gearbox, which enables it to achieve up to 65.7 mpg on the combined cycle and 108 g/km CO2 with enough power to deliver 0-62 mph in just 10.2 seconds.





Also available is the 1.4 TSI 150PS with manual and DSG gearbox. From 26 July, an all-new 1.5 litre engine featuring active cylinder technology (ACT) will join the line-up and will be available with a manual gearbox. The DSG version will be introduced in the Autumn.





The Superb is available with a 1.4 TSI engine that delivers 150PS and achieves 0-62mph in less than nine seconds. Performance and practicality are combined with privacy glass and a leather and Alcantara interior, and the Estate boasts a 660 litre boot space (1,950 litres with the seats down).





Each model features an 8-inch touchscreen navigation system as standard and the inclusion of SmartLink+ which links to both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus a MAXI-Dot Trip computer system, to bring the office on the road.





To help keep drivers alert and safe on the road, Superb offers Blind Spot Detection as well as Smart Light Assist, which enables the driver to see further ahead when driving in the dark and alerts to any upcoming obstacles. Traffic Jam assist uses sensors to detect your surroundings and automatically aligns you to the centre of the lane and assists in braking when traffic is slowing down or comes to a stop in front of you.









Tags: skoda superb, skoda superb petrol engine uk, skoda octavia petrol engine uk

