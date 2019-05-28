Skoda Mountiaq Concept announced

Once a year, Skoda is allowing its students to create a concept that will be showed at the Worthersee gathering. The sixth ŠKODA Student Car is a spectacular two-door pickup concept based on the ŠKODA KODIAQ.





It was designed and built by 35 talented ŠKODA apprentices during the course of their vocational training. Featuring an Orange Sunset paint finish, this charismatic one-off is fitted with a powerful winch, 17-inch Rockstar tyres with a special off-road tread, an illuminated loading area and a updated sound system.





Every year since 2014, this hands-on project has highlighted the impressive training standards at the renowned ŠKODA Vocational Training School in Mladá Boleslav.





The sixth ŠKODA Student Concept Car has been named the MOUNTIAQ – a model designation which perfectly embodies this combination of a modern lifestyle vehicle and the great everyday usability of a pickup. The project participants chose to base their Student Concept Car on the ŠKODA KODIAQ SUV. For eight months, 35 apprentices at the ŠKODA Vocational School in Mladá Boleslav, among them six women, put all their efforts and creativity into this traditional project –investing a total of over 2,000 working hours along the way.





Aged between 17 and 20 years, the apprentices began work under supervision of the teachers on the MOUNTIAQ in September 2018, with practical implementation starting in January. The first step consisted in reinforcing the body before removing the roof of the ŠKODA KODIAQ and fashioning a rear panel and side windows for the cab. The driver and front passenger doors were shortened as well as widened. The apprentices also developed a special mount for the winch at the front of the ŠKODA MOUNTIAQ that is able to withstand the enormous stresses it experiences in off-road use. The integration of a fully functional tailgate at the end of the load bed was one of the project’s greatest challenges. The MOUNTIAQ uses ŠKODA lettering at the rear, as introduced on the ŠKODA SCALA and ŠKODA KAMIQ, the first European production models to come with this feature.





To ensure supreme off-road usability, the apprentices increased the ground clearance of the almost five-metre-long pickup by around ten centimetres over that of the KODIAQ SCOUT. They achieved this in part by using 17-inch Rockstar II wheels and tyres with a particularly deep off-road tread.





This concept car’s wheelbase is 2,788 millimetres. The MOUNTIAQ is powered by a muscular 2.0 TSI petrol engine delivering 140 kW (190 PS).





The ŠKODA Vocational School, which is over 90-years-old, has enabled particularly talented students to design and build their own vehicles since 2014. ŠKODA profits from the apprentices’ feedback and ideas during the project and gains superbly trained future employees in the process. Every student at the ŠKODA Vocational School is offered a job at ŠKODA at the end of their training.





