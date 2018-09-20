SKODA Kodiaq vRS two new sketches
20 September 2018
Skoda continues its teasing game ahead of the Kodiaq RS official launch. We are geting closer and Skoda reveals two design sketches. Several accents in gloss black accentuate the dynamic appearance of the new, top-of-the-range SUV.
It’s the first time the vRS initials, which are exclusively reserved for ŠKODA’s sportiest models, have been seen on an SUV. The 240 PS ŠKODA Kodiaq vRS will make its debut at the 2018 Paris Motor Show in October.
The wide, 3D-effect radiator grille gives the ŠKODA Kodiaq vRS an impressive presence. With a gloss black finish, it brings out the sporty character of the SUV – which comes with the most powerful production diesel engine in the history of the Czech brand. The roof rails, window frames and wing mirrors also shimmer in gloss black. The Kodiaq vRS is ŠKODA’s first SUV to be available in a metallic Race Blue finish. Furthermore, the SUV is the first model to use the new vRS logo, with its red ‘v’ on the grille and tailgate.
ŠKODA has developed new bumpers exclusively for the Kodiaq vRS. At the front, the car has full-LED headlights – which also come as standard. A reflector extending across the entire width of the vehicle is integrated into the rear bumper – a distinguishing feature of all ŠKODA vRS models. The exhaust system’s two striking tailpipes are clearly visible below the rear bumper.
The Kodiaq vRS includes anthracite-coloured 20-inch Xtreme alloy wheels, highlighting the SUV’s dynamic driving potential. Clearly visible behind these are 17-inch brake discs gripped by bright red brake callipers designed for extraordinary driving performance.
SKODA Kodiaq vRS two new sketches Photos (2 photos)
