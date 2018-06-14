Skoda Kodiaq RS is the fastest 7-seat SUV around the Nurburgring

Skoda will unveil the Kodiaq RS model but until everything is official they had to do other important stuff like running around the Nurburgring. In the hands of Sabine Schmitz, the upcoming Skoda Kodiaq RS manage to become the fastest 7-seat SUV around the German racetrack.





The SUV managed to complete a lap of the Green Hell in 9 minutes and 29.84 seconds. The quick lap took place on May 18 at atound 2 PM and the attached footage shows Sabine had a lot of fun.





As we previously reported, the Skoda Kodiaq RS will have a four wheel drive layout, a DSG transmission and a 2.0 liter biTDI engine rated at 240 horsepower and 500 Nm peak of torque. The unveiling of the performance SUV will take place soon.

Tags: kodiaq rs, skoda, skoda kodiaq rs

