Skoda Kodiaq RS confirmed
12 January 2017 14:39:27
A few months ago, we found out that Skoda is planning an RS version of the Superb. Later, we heard something about a Fabia and a Citigo RS. But today we have the truth.
Skoda will develop a Kodiaq RS. Yes, this is the truth and it was confirmed by company’s R&D chief Christian Strube for EVO Magazine. Under the hood of the new Skoda Kodiaq RS we will find out only the 2.0 liter BiTDI engine that is found on the current Volkswagen Tiguan.
On the German model it is delivering 235 horsepower and 500 Nm peak of torque between 1.750 and 2.500 rpm. As a result, the Tiguan can run from not to 100 km/h in just 6.5 seconds.
The Kodiaq RS will also get an all-wheel drive system. Unfortunately, Skoda won't come with a Fabia RS and the Super RS is currently on hold.
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
FCA Group is using this year CES Las Vegas to introduce a brand new concept, the most advanced concept ever created by the company. It is called Chrysler ...
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Even if it is not as strong as its German rivals on the US market, Audi managed to score a record year in 2016. December 2016 marked the best-ever month ...
Having a fully connected car has become more important than having a powerful car. Fiat-Chrysler Group understood this and asked Google to develop its ...
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Porsche is doing a great job ain Le Mans and this is ready to be seen these days during Los Angeles Motor Show. The Stuttgart-based company unveiled the ...
I'm not sure if you are aware of Dacia. The Romanian company produced few models back in the communism and the Dacia 1300 was a great success. For the ...
