Skoda Kodiaq RS confirmed

A few months ago, we found out that Skoda is planning an RS version of the Superb. Later, we heard something about a Fabia and a Citigo RS. But today we have the truth.





Skoda will develop a Kodiaq RS. Yes, this is the truth and it was confirmed by company’s R&D chief Christian Strube for EVO Magazine. Under the hood of the new Skoda Kodiaq RS we will find out only the 2.0 liter BiTDI engine that is found on the current Volkswagen Tiguan.

On the German model it is delivering 235 horsepower and 500 Nm peak of torque between 1.750 and 2.500 rpm. As a result, the Tiguan can run from not to 100 km/h in just 6.5 seconds.





The Kodiaq RS will also get an all-wheel drive system. Unfortunately, Skoda won't come with a Fabia RS and the Super RS is currently on hold.





Source: x-tomi