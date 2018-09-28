Skoda Kodiaq reaches 250.000 units milestone
28 September 2018 05:54:16
|Tweet
When Skoda launched the new Kodiaq, everyone imagined that the SUV will bea a real success. But no one imagined that the current Kodiaq will become a hit so fast.
the ŠKODA AUTO plant in Kvasiny has produced the 250,000th Kodiaq. ŠKODA’s first large SUV, which was revealed in autumn 2016, has only taken two years to reach a quarter of a million units. Today, the Kodiaq is one of the Czech brand’s bestselling models: in the first eight months of this year alone, over 100,000 vehicles were delivered to customers.
With a production volume of 250,000 vehicles within roughly 23 months, the ŠKODA Kodiaq is one of the Czech car manufacturer’s central drivers for growth worldwide. Two years ago in September 2016, the brand’s first large SUV rolled into the spotlight at Berlin’s ‘Kraftwerk’ event venue.
The ŠKODA Kodiaq is currently manufactured at six car factories. In addition to the Czech plant in Kvasiny, the large SUV is also produced at sites in Changsha in China, Nizhny Novgorod in Russia, Aurangabad in India, Solomonovo in Ukraine and Ust-Kamenogorsk in Kazakhstan.
In addition to the Kodiaq, ŠKODA’s SUV portfolio currently includes the compact SUV Karoq as well as the Kamiq, which is produced in China for the local market.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2001 Skoda Octavia WRCEngine: Water Cooled, Inline-4, Power: 223.7 kw / 300.0 bhp @ 5500 rpmN/A
2002 Skoda Tudor ConceptEngine: V6, Power: 142 kw / 190.4 bhp, Torque: 280 nm / 206.5 ft lbs @ 3200 rpm
2010 Ford MustangEngine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
2009 Nissan 370ZEngine: VQ37VHR Variable Valve Timing NA V6, Power: 332 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 270 lb-ft. @ 5200 rpm
2010 Bentley Azure TEngine: Twin Turbocharged V8, Power: 500 bhp / 507 PS / 373 kW @ 4,200 rpm, Torque: 738 lb ft / 1,000 Nm @ 3,200 rpm
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Polestar 1 makes European debut in Geneva
It was first unveiled in Asia, Volvo's biggest market and now makes it European premiere during Geneva Motor Show. The Polestar 1 landed on the Old Continent. ...
It was first unveiled in Asia, Volvo's biggest market and now makes it European premiere during Geneva Motor Show. The Polestar 1 landed on the Old Continent. ...
Custom Cars
Rolls Royce Privacy Suite introduced in China
Rolls Royce builds the most luxurious cars on the plant. We all know that. In order to provide also the isolation feel some of its clients needs, Rolls ...
Rolls Royce builds the most luxurious cars on the plant. We all know that. In order to provide also the isolation feel some of its clients needs, Rolls ...
Future Cars
Mercedes-Benz Vans launches the Vision URBANETIC concept
Mercedes is more and more into autonomous cars and is developing new technologies, fot the moment only at a concept stage. So is the Vision URBANETIC, ...
Mercedes is more and more into autonomous cars and is developing new technologies, fot the moment only at a concept stage. So is the Vision URBANETIC, ...
Market News
Skoda already reached one million units produced in 2017
Skoda is on course for another record year as it already managed to produce one million vehicles this year, making it the fourth year in a row that the ...
Skoda is on course for another record year as it already managed to produce one million vehicles this year, making it the fourth year in a row that the ...
Gadgets
BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant available starting 2019
BMW is ready to follow Mercedes in personal assistance technology. After the Stuttgart-based manufacturer launched the Hey Mercedes assistant, now BMW ...
BMW is ready to follow Mercedes in personal assistance technology. After the Stuttgart-based manufacturer launched the Hey Mercedes assistant, now BMW ...
Various News
It is official - you won't be able to buy a brand new Porsche with a diesel engine
This year in February, Porsche line-up was ditching the diesel versions. But according to some sources, Porsche was about to put those engines back on ...
This year in February, Porsche line-up was ditching the diesel versions. But according to some sources, Porsche was about to put those engines back on ...
Motorsports
BMW M235i Racing Cup gains Evo Pack and becomes M240i Racing Cup
A few years ago BMW has launch a special program for the VLN Endurance Championship at the Nürburgring. The German car manufacturer designed the a special ...
A few years ago BMW has launch a special program for the VLN Endurance Championship at the Nürburgring. The German car manufacturer designed the a special ...
Videos
This is the 2018 Ultimate drag race. And it is insane
The guys from Motor Trend have published the all-new 2018 Ultimate Drag Race contest. This year, the American writers have put face to face 12 competitiors. ...
The guys from Motor Trend have published the all-new 2018 Ultimate Drag Race contest. This year, the American writers have put face to face 12 competitiors. ...