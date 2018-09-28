Skoda Kodiaq reaches 250.000 units milestone

When Skoda launched the new Kodiaq, everyone imagined that the SUV will bea a real success. But no one imagined that the current Kodiaq will become a hit so fast.





the ŠKODA AUTO plant in Kvasiny has produced the 250,000th Kodiaq. ŠKODA’s first large SUV, which was revealed in autumn 2016, has only taken two years to reach a quarter of a million units. Today, the Kodiaq is one of the Czech brand’s bestselling models: in the first eight months of this year alone, over 100,000 vehicles were delivered to customers.





With a production volume of 250,000 vehicles within roughly 23 months, the ŠKODA Kodiaq is one of the Czech car manufacturer’s central drivers for growth worldwide. Two years ago in September 2016, the brand’s first large SUV rolled into the spotlight at Berlin’s ‘Kraftwerk’ event venue.





The ŠKODA Kodiaq is currently manufactured at six car factories. In addition to the Czech plant in Kvasiny, the large SUV is also produced at sites in Changsha in China, Nizhny Novgorod in Russia, Aurangabad in India, Solomonovo in Ukraine and Ust-Kamenogorsk in Kazakhstan.





In addition to the Kodiaq, ŠKODA’s SUV portfolio currently includes the compact SUV Karoq as well as the Kamiq, which is produced in China for the local market.









