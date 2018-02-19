Home » News » Skoda » Skoda Kodiaq Laurin and Klement - official pictures and details

Skoda Kodiaq Laurin and Klement - official pictures and details

19 February 2018 13:08:39

Skoda will officially unveil the 2018 Skoda Kodiaq L&K (Laurin and Klement) during the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, the event which will kick off in March. 

The special model will come with a chrome grille, 19 inch alloy wheels and a modified rear bumper. The interior also comes with special leather upholstery and piano-black decorative trim. The 2018 Skoda Kodiaq L&K has a thee-spoke multifunction leather steering wheel, a subtle Laurin and Klement logo which can be found on the seats. 

At the launch, the  2018 Skoda Kodiaq L&K will be available with a brand new engine for the Kodiaq. We are talking about the 1.5 liter TSI unit rated at 150 horsepower. Also, the Czech SUV will come with a 2.0 TSI engine which now delivers 190 horsepower. 

On the diesel side, customers will find a 2.0 TDI unit with 150 or 190 horsepower. The two strongest engine come with 4x4 drive as standard while for the other two, the all-wheel drive system is optional. 

