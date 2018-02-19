Skoda Kodiaq Laurin and Klement - official pictures and details
19 February 2018 13:08:39
Skoda will officially unveil the 2018 Skoda Kodiaq L&K (Laurin and Klement) during the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, the event which will kick off in March.
The special model will come with a chrome grille, 19 inch alloy wheels and a modified rear bumper. The interior also comes with special leather upholstery and piano-black decorative trim. The 2018 Skoda Kodiaq L&K has a thee-spoke multifunction leather steering wheel, a subtle Laurin and Klement logo which can be found on the seats.
At the launch, the 2018 Skoda Kodiaq L&K will be available with a brand new engine for the Kodiaq. We are talking about the 1.5 liter TSI unit rated at 150 horsepower. Also, the Czech SUV will come with a 2.0 TSI engine which now delivers 190 horsepower.
On the diesel side, customers will find a 2.0 TDI unit with 150 or 190 horsepower. The two strongest engine come with 4x4 drive as standard while for the other two, the all-wheel drive system is optional.
