Skoda Kodiaq GT unveiled in China

China is one of the most important markets for Skoda. The Czech manufacturer is very dedicated to offering special cars to this side of the planet. The new ŠKODA Kodiaq GT will be presented to the public for the first time at Auto Guangzhou in China (16-26 November 2018).





The Czech brand’s first SUV coupé is the new standard bearer in China with its strong and dynamic appearance, state-of-the-art connectivity and innovative assistance systems. Exclusively for ŠKODA’s largest single market worldwide, the SUV range of the car manufacturer in China now includes four models: the Kodiaq GT, Kodiaq, Karoq and Kamiq.





The new ŠKODA Kodiaq GT is the highlight of this year’s Auto Guangzhou, one of the most important international auto shows in the world’s largest car market – China. Combining the robustness and versatility of an SUV with the sporty elegance and dynamism of a coupé, the new top model in ŠKODA’s SUV family in China appeals to lifestyle-oriented customers. The Kodiaq GT is ŠKODA’s first production model to feature the brand logo in block capitals along the middle of the tailgate.





The front of the 4,634-millimetre ŠKODA Kodiaq GT features a black-framed grille with chromeplated double ribs. LED headlights as well as three-dimensional bumpers and large air intakes complete the powerful, sporty look. The roof line sloping behind the front doors merges into a flat tailgate, creating a dynamic side view. The side skirts with matt black details emphasise the robustness of the SUV coupe.





At the rear, sharply drawn LED taillights in ŠKODA’s characteristic design language feature captivating crystalline shapes. A fine reflective tape runs down the loading sill across the entire width of the vehicle and, alongside the black diffuser, creates additional highlights.





The interior of the new ŠKODA Kodiaq GT is also sporty and stylish. It is characterised by high-quality materials and the fully customisable virtual cockpit, which comes as standard. As is typical for ŠKODA, there are also numerous practical ‘Simply Clever’ ideas. With Wi-Fi access and MirrorLink, Apple CarPlay as well as Baidu's Carlife, the Kodiaq GT is always online and at the cutting edge of connectivity.





The range of drivetrains includes two efficient engines: The 2.0 TSI with 186 hp which drives the front wheels and the 2.0 TSI with 220 hp which comes as standard with four-wheel drive and 7-speed DSG. Numerous assistance systems, including Blind Spot Detect, Front Radar Assistant and Adaptive Distance Assistant (ACC) with stop-and-go function, ensure maximum safety.









