Skoda Kodiaq awarded five stars by EuroNCAP

In order to be seen as a competitive SUV, you also have to offer safety for your future passengers. And, due to more strict criteria in EuroNCAP testing procedure, not so many cars are awarded five stars. The new Skoda Kodiaq managed though to remain in the top safety pick zone, earning five stars.





Occupant protection for adults and children, pedestrian protection and safety assistance systems are all assessed in the Euro NCAP test. After the Skoda models OCTAVIA, FABIA, RAPID, CITIGO, YETI and SUPERB, the KODIAQ is the seventh model produced by the long-established Czech manufacturer to have been awarded the maximum safety rating.





Euro NCAP awarded a rating of 92 percent for occupant protection of adult passengers. In the side-barrier collision test, the Skoda KODIAQ even achieved full marks for good protection of all vulnerable areas of the body at a risk of injury. The high degree of protection for the cervical spine in the event of a rear-impact collision was also praised.





Euro NCAP particularly mentioned the good operation of the standard emergency brake system, which works well at low speeds – as is typical when driving in the city – and also prevents almost all collisions at motorway speeds.





As well as protecting its occupants, the Skoda KODIAQ also protects pedestrians. Euro NCAP awarded maximum points for the protection to pedestrians’ legs that the bumper offers. Good ratings were also given for pelvis and good or adequate protection for a large proportion of the head area.





The safety equipment is up to 9 airbags provide excellent protection in the event of an accident, with a driver and front-seat passenger airbags, side airbags in the front, curtain airbags, driver´s knee airbag and side airbags in the rear.





Alongside part of the standard equipment are three-point seat belts with belt tensioners and the ISOFIX system for attaching children´s seats at the rear seats. Functions also include automatic activation of the hazard lights in the event of emergency braking, automatic door unlocking and activation of the warning hazard lights and interruption of the fuel supply in the event of a collision.





If a collision is imminent, the proactive occupant protection system Crew Protect Assist closes the windows and sunroof, and tensions the front seat belts. Following an accident, Multi-Collision Brake prevents the car from continuing to travel in an uncontrolled manner.













Tags: skoda, skoda kodiaq, skoda kodiaq euroncap, skoda kodiaq 5 star

Posted in Skoda, Various News