Skoda Karoq: new images emerge
16 May 2017 16:20:03
|Tweet
After we saw the first camouflaged images of the new Karoq, Skoda is offering us a short glimpse of its small SUV, scheduled to be unveiled at the end of this week.
Judging by the first images, we have the same emotive and dynamic design with numerous crystalline elements of the new Skoda design language. The front section has a striking, three-dimensional design. The radiator grille, framed by a chrome trim, has vertical double slats and creates the trapezoidal cross section that is typical of Skoda SUVs.
The design of the headlights is inspired by the rich traditions of Bohemian glass art. The crystalline cut of the full-LED headlights and the eight light strips that make up the ‘eyelashes’ create a unique lighting pattern.
LED technology is also used for the tail lights. The tail lighting with LED technology includes the rear lights, brake lights and fog lights. The design concept also features narrow, raked tail lights, the outer segment of which is embedded in the side frames, while the inner segment is integrated into the tailgate. The tail lights form the typical ‘C’ shape.
The compact SUV is 4,382 mm long, 1,841 mm wide and 1,605 mm high. The long wheelbase measuring 2,638 mm (all-wheel-drive version: 2,630 mm) provides an indication of the generously proportioned interior.
The boot has a capacity of 521 l with the rear seats in place. This increases to 1,630 l with the rear seats folded down. In combination with the optional VarioFlex rear seats, the boot space is variable and can hold between 479 and 588 l.
The VarioFlex system consists of three separate rear seats, that can be adjusted and completely removed individually – giving the SUV a van-like maximum loading capacity of 1,810 l.
The four large air vents sit vertically, and the middle two flank the in-car monitor. The LED ambient lighting is a further highlight in the generously sized interior. Ultra-slim lighting strips are located on the upper edge of the four door trims and continue around the dashboard. The driver can control the brightness of the illumination, which can be set to one of ten different colours.
Skoda Karoq: new images emerge Photos (2 photos)
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2001 Skoda Octavia WRCEngine: Water Cooled, Inline-4, Power: 223.7 kw / 300.0 bhp @ 5500 rpmN/A
2002 Skoda Tudor ConceptEngine: V6, Power: 142 kw / 190.4 bhp, Torque: 280 nm / 206.5 ft lbs @ 3200 rpm
2010 Ford MustangEngine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
2009 Nissan 370ZEngine: VQ37VHR Variable Valve Timing NA V6, Power: 332 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 270 lb-ft. @ 5200 rpm
2010 Bentley Azure TEngine: Twin Turbocharged V8, Power: 500 bhp / 507 PS / 373 kW @ 4,200 rpm, Torque: 738 lb ft / 1,000 Nm @ 3,200 rpm
New Vehicles
Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
Concept Cars
Subaru Ascent Concept previews a 3-row SUV
Subaru has unveiled the all-new Ascent concept during the 2017 New York Auto Show. The new prototype is derived form the Viziv-7 concept that we have ...
Subaru has unveiled the all-new Ascent concept during the 2017 New York Auto Show. The new prototype is derived form the Viziv-7 concept that we have ...
Custom Cars
Jaguar F Pace Design Edition sold for 102500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Future Cars
Audi electric cars will reach 25 percent of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Market News
Volkswagen Group sales dropped in April
Volkswagen Group already demonstrated Dieselgate has not shaken its sales or revenues. And 2017 seems to confirm this once again. Since the beginning ...
Volkswagen Group already demonstrated Dieselgate has not shaken its sales or revenues. And 2017 seems to confirm this once again. Since the beginning ...
Gadgets
Nissan X-trail X-Scape comes with a drone
Considering the adventurous character of the Nissan X-Trail, is no wonder Nissan decided to launch a special edition, dedicated to those who want to film ...
Considering the adventurous character of the Nissan X-Trail, is no wonder Nissan decided to launch a special edition, dedicated to those who want to film ...
Various News
Ford 1.0 litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Motorsports
Michael Fassbender is now a racer
Actor Michael Fassbender has thrown away the Magneto costume and put in a Rosso Cosa and white overall for a recent race hold at Mazda Raceway Laguna ...
Actor Michael Fassbender has thrown away the Magneto costume and put in a Rosso Cosa and white overall for a recent race hold at Mazda Raceway Laguna ...
Videos
Are winter tires good in summer?
I don't know the laws in different countries but here, we are not allowed to drive a car with summer tires in winter conditions. Also, I know lots of ...
I don't know the laws in different countries but here, we are not allowed to drive a car with summer tires in winter conditions. Also, I know lots of ...