Skoda Karoq: new images emerge

After we saw the first camouflaged images of the new Karoq, Skoda is offering us a short glimpse of its small SUV, scheduled to be unveiled at the end of this week.





Judging by the first images, we have the same emotive and dynamic design with numerous crystalline elements of the new Skoda design language. The front section has a striking, three-dimensional design. The radiator grille, framed by a chrome trim, has vertical double slats and creates the trapezoidal cross section that is typical of Skoda SUVs.





The design of the headlights is inspired by the rich traditions of Bohemian glass art. The crystalline cut of the full-LED headlights and the eight light strips that make up the ‘eyelashes’ create a unique lighting pattern.





LED technology is also used for the tail lights. The tail lighting with LED technology includes the rear lights, brake lights and fog lights. The design concept also features narrow, raked tail lights, the outer segment of which is embedded in the side frames, while the inner segment is integrated into the tailgate. The tail lights form the typical ‘C’ shape.





The compact SUV is 4,382 mm long, 1,841 mm wide and 1,605 mm high. The long wheelbase measuring 2,638 mm (all-wheel-drive version: 2,630 mm) provides an indication of the generously proportioned interior.





The boot has a capacity of 521 l with the rear seats in place. This increases to 1,630 l with the rear seats folded down. In combination with the optional VarioFlex rear seats, the boot space is variable and can hold between 479 and 588 l.





The VarioFlex system consists of three separate rear seats, that can be adjusted and completely removed individually – giving the SUV a van-like maximum loading capacity of 1,810 l.





The four large air vents sit vertically, and the middle two flank the in-car monitor. The LED ambient lighting is a further highlight in the generously sized interior. Ultra-slim lighting strips are located on the upper edge of the four door trims and continue around the dashboard. The driver can control the brightness of the illumination, which can be set to one of ten different colours.





