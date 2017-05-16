Home » News » Skoda » Skoda Karoq: new images emerge

Skoda Karoq: new images emerge

16 May 2017 16:20:03

After we saw the first camouflaged images of the new Karoq, Skoda is offering us a short glimpse of its small SUV, scheduled to be unveiled at the end of this week. 

Judging by the first images, we have the same emotive and dynamic design with numerous crystalline elements of the new Skoda design language. The front section has a striking, three-dimensional design. The radiator grille, framed by a chrome trim, has vertical double slats and creates the trapezoidal cross section that is typical of Skoda SUVs.

The design of the headlights is inspired by the rich traditions of Bohemian glass art. The crystalline cut of the full-LED headlights and the eight light strips that make up the ‘eyelashes’ create a unique lighting pattern.

LED technology is also used for the tail lights. The tail lighting with LED technology includes the rear lights, brake lights and fog lights. The design concept also features narrow, raked tail lights, the outer segment of which is embedded in the side frames, while the inner segment is integrated into the tailgate. The tail lights form the typical ‘C’ shape.

The compact SUV is 4,382 mm long, 1,841 mm wide and 1,605 mm high. The long wheelbase measuring 2,638 mm (all-wheel-drive version: 2,630 mm) provides an indication of the generously proportioned interior.
Skoda Karoq: new images emerge
Skoda Karoq: new images emerge Photos

The boot has a capacity of 521 l with the rear seats in place. This increases to 1,630 l with the rear seats folded down. In combination with the optional VarioFlex rear seats, the boot space is variable and can hold between 479 and 588 l.

The VarioFlex system consists of three separate rear seats, that can be adjusted and completely removed individually – giving the SUV a van-like maximum loading capacity of 1,810 l.

The four large air vents sit vertically, and the middle two flank the in-car monitor. The LED ambient lighting is a further highlight in the generously sized interior. Ultra-slim lighting strips are located on the upper edge of the four door trims and continue around the dashboard. The driver can control the brightness of the illumination, which can be set to one of ten different colours.
 
 

Tags: , , , ,

Posted in Skoda, New Vehicles

Skoda Karoq: new images emerge Photos (2 photos)
  • Skoda Karoq: new images emerge
  • Skoda Karoq: new images emerge

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Volkswagen Golf 1.5 TSI available with 130 and 150 PS

    Volkswagen Golf 1.5 TSI available with 130 and 150 PS

  2. 2018 BMW M5 confirmed with xDrive

    2018 BMW M5 confirmed with xDrive

  3. Volkswagen Golf GTI Performance UK pricing announced

    Volkswagen Golf GTI Performance UK pricing announced

  4.  
  5. Updates for the MINI range starting this summer

    Updates for the MINI range starting this summer

  6. Honda Civic Si Coupe and Sedan prices announced

    Honda Civic Si Coupe and Sedan prices announced

  7. Fiat 124 Spider Prima Edizione Lusso special edition

    Fiat 124 Spider Prima Edizione Lusso special edition

Related Specs

  1. 2001 Skoda Octavia WRC

    Engine: Water Cooled, Inline-4, Power: 223.7 kw / 300.0 bhp @ 5500 rpmN/A

  2. 2002 Skoda Tudor Concept

    Engine: V6, Power: 142 kw / 190.4 bhp, Torque: 280 nm / 206.5 ft lbs @ 3200 rpm

  3. 2010 Ford Mustang

    Engine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm

  4. 2009 Nissan 370Z

    Engine: VQ37VHR Variable Valve Timing NA V6, Power: 332 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 270 lb-ft. @ 5200 rpm

  5. 2010 Bentley Azure T

    Engine: Twin Turbocharged V8, Power: 500 bhp / 507 PS / 373 kW @ 4,200 rpm, Torque: 738 lb ft / 1,000 Nm @ 3,200 rpm

New Vehicles

Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang everFord “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...

Concept Cars

Subaru Ascent Concept previews a 3-row SUVSubaru Ascent Concept previews a 3-row SUV
Subaru has unveiled the all-new Ascent concept during the 2017 New York Auto Show. The new prototype is derived form the Viziv-7 concept that we have ...

Custom Cars

Jaguar F Pace Design Edition sold for 102500Jaguar F Pace Design Edition sold for 102500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...

Future Cars

Audi electric cars will reach 25 percent of US market by 2025Audi electric cars will reach 25 percent of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...

Market News

Volkswagen Group sales dropped in AprilVolkswagen Group sales dropped in April
Volkswagen Group already demonstrated Dieselgate has not shaken its sales or revenues. And 2017 seems to confirm this once again. Since the beginning ...

Gadgets

Nissan X-trail X-Scape comes with a droneNissan X-trail X-Scape comes with a drone
Considering the adventurous character of the Nissan X-Trail, is no wonder Nissan decided to launch a special edition, dedicated to those who want to film ...

Various News

Ford 1.0 litre EcoBoost engine wins another prizeFord 1.0 litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...

Motorsports

Michael Fassbender is now a racerMichael Fassbender is now a racer
Actor Michael Fassbender has thrown away the Magneto costume and put in a Rosso Cosa and white overall for a recent race hold at Mazda Raceway Laguna ...

Videos

Are winter tires good in summer?Are winter tires good in summer?
I don't know the laws in different countries but here, we are not allowed to drive a car with summer tires in winter conditions. Also, I know lots of ...
Copyright CarSession.com