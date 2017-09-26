Skoda Karoq Uk prices announced

Just one year after the Kodiaq, Skoda is rolling another SUV, named Karoq. It was first showed during this year IAA Frankfurt and is now ready to be ordered in UK.





Positioned below the large Kodiaq model in the brand’s updated SUV range, Karoq will cost from just £20,875 when order books open on 3 October. The all-new Karoq will be available in three familiar trim levels; SE, SE L and Edition.





SE models feature 17-inch Ratikon alloy wheels, privacy glass, LED rear lights, dual-zone climate control, front assist, pedestrian monitor, and driver fatigue sensor as standard.





SE L models are priced from £23,165 and add a host of additional features, including 18-inch Braga alloy wheels, Amundsen satellite navigation with 8-inch touchscreen display, Smartlink+, keyless entry and start/stop, full LED headlights with adaptive front light system, heated front seats, and Alcantara upholstery. Customers opting for the SE L also benefit from a colour multifunction trip computer, rear view camera and front and rear parking sensors as standard.





Introduced to celebrate the launch of the all-new Karoq, the range-topping Edition trim offers customers the highest possible specification. All Edition models come with 19-inch Crater alloy wheels, panoramic sunroof, metallic paint and leather upholstery as standard. Columbus satellite navigation with 9.2-inch touchscreen display & gesture control, electrically operated boot and LED ambient lighting are also included in the standard specification, along with a host of safety and driver assistance systems. These include Lane assist, Blind spot protection with Rear traffic alert and Traffic sign recognition. Edition models start from just £27,110.





At launch Karoq customers can choose from four engine options – two TSI petrol units with outputs of 115PS and 150PS, and two TDI diesels also with power outputs of 115PS and 150PS. All four are available with a seven-speed DSG transmission as an option, with the most powerful diesel model – the 2.0 TDI 150PS, also available with four-wheel drive.













Tags: skoda, skoda karoq, skoda karoq uk pricing, uk prices skoda, skoda small suv, skoda new suv

