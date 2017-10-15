Skoda Karoq special promo videos

During the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, Skoda has officially unveiled the Karoq. The new small SUV was developed in order to replace the Yeti and is a stylish crossover that features a sculpted hood, a slender grille and LED headlights. The model also comes with muscular wheel arches and plastic body cladding while at the rear we have a tailgate-mounted spoiler and special taillights.





The new 2017 Skoda Karoq measures 4,382mm (14.3 feet) long, 1,841mm (6 feet) wide, and 1,605mm (5.2 feet) tall and has a wheelbase of 2,638mm (6.2 feet). The boot offers 521 liters but if you decide to put down the rear bench the volume grows up to 1,630 liters. Thanks to a special feature, the seats can be completely removed and in this case the boot volume is 1,810 liters.





Under the hood, the new Skoda Karoq will come with a 1.0 liter TSI unit rated at 115 HP or a 1.5 TSI unit which deliver 150 HP. If you are a diesel fan-boy you will get a 1.6 TDI with 115 HP or a 2.0 TDI which can deliver 150 or 190 HP.





Now, Skoda has unveiled their first promo videos of the new Karoq. In order to do that, the Karoq travelled in Stockholm and Sicily. Watch the new promo videos of the Skoda Karoq.

Source: Skoda