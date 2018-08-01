Skoda Karoq Scout is here with all-wheel drive in standard

A few years ago, Skoda didn't had any SUV in its line-up. The Yeti wasn't an SUV and it was considered a high-stance MPV. But now, the Czech car manufacturer is having succes with the Kodiaq and Karoq.





The smaller Karoq is now available in the Scout version. For short, the car comes with underbody protections, chromed body details, special wheels and Scout badges on the side wings. Inside the cabin there is an LED lighting system, Scout badge on the seats and stainless steel pedals. Also, customers will get the all-digital instrument panel.





Under the hood, the Skoda Karoq Scout will be available either with a 1.5 liter petrol unit rated at 150 horsepower or with a 2.0 liter TDI engine that will be offered in two power states (150 HP or 190 HP). All the engines will be matted to the all-wheel drive even thought the car can be had with a manual or an automatic transmission. The public reveal of the new Skoda Karoq Scout will take place in October during the 2018 Paris Motor Show.

