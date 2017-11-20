Skoda Karoq receives five stars in EuroNCAP test
20 November 2017 14:47:13
|Tweet
The independent European New Car Assessment Program (Euro NCAP) has assessed the Skoda Karoq. The compact SUV is the Czech car manufacturer’s latest model to receive the five-star rating, making the Karoq one of the safest compact SUVs on the road today.
“We are delighted that the new Skoda Karoq has also passed the Euro NCAP tests with flying colours. We are constantly working on optimising the passive and active safety of our models and developing occupant and pedestrian protection, as well as assistance systems. Numerous driver assistance systems are installed in the Karoq that would otherwise only be found in higher vehicle classes,” says Skoda Board Member for Technical Development, Christian Strube.
Euro NCAP awarded the occupant protection of adult passengers an excellent 93%. In addition, Euro NCAP highlighted the protection of the cervical spine in rear-end collisions. The compact SUV’s emergency braking system worked reliably at low urban speeds and prevented almost all collisions. Euro NCAP also awarded the full score for the protection of pedestrians’ legs. The compact SUV also protected pedestrians’ heads well in the event of in a collision.
As you may have read, following the Skoda Kodiaq, Karoq is the brand’s second vehicle to receive a five-star rating in 2017.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Tesla Semi is the future-500 miles of range and not to 60 mph in just 5 seconds
This is the new Tesla Roadster: 0-60 mph in 1.9 seconds and a top speed of over 250 mph
First video teaser with the upcoming BMW i8 Roadster
-
Skoda Karoq receives five stars in EuroNCAP test
2018 Lexus RX Sport officially unveiled
Seat Leon Cristobal is Seat safest car ever
Related Specs
2001 Skoda Octavia WRCEngine: Water Cooled, Inline-4, Power: 223.7 kw / 300.0 bhp @ 5500 rpmN/A
2002 Skoda Tudor ConceptEngine: V6, Power: 142 kw / 190.4 bhp, Torque: 280 nm / 206.5 ft lbs @ 3200 rpm
2010 Ford MustangEngine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
2009 Nissan 370ZEngine: VQ37VHR Variable Valve Timing NA V6, Power: 332 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 270 lb-ft. @ 5200 rpm
2010 Bentley Azure TEngine: Twin Turbocharged V8, Power: 500 bhp / 507 PS / 373 kW @ 4,200 rpm, Torque: 738 lb ft / 1,000 Nm @ 3,200 rpm
New Vehicles
Mini 1499 GT launched in UK
Mini is constantly building special editions of its current vehicles to honour models from the past, very popular among its fans. The most recent example ...
Mini is constantly building special editions of its current vehicles to honour models from the past, very popular among its fans. The most recent example ...
Concept Cars
Mazda Kai unveiled in Tokyo Motor Show
Mazda used this year Tokyo Motor Show to unveil one special concept, that shows us the potential of its design department. The Mazda KAI CONCEPT, a compact ...
Mazda used this year Tokyo Motor Show to unveil one special concept, that shows us the potential of its design department. The Mazda KAI CONCEPT, a compact ...
Custom Cars
Brabus 900 is the ultimate package for the mighty Mercedes-Maybach S650
I know there are some guys in this world who will consider that the Mercedes-Maybach S650 V12 engine is not enought for the German limousine. And this ...
I know there are some guys in this world who will consider that the Mercedes-Maybach S650 V12 engine is not enought for the German limousine. And this ...
Future Cars
2018 Lexus RXL to be launched in LA Motor Show
Lexus RX is one of the most popular crossovers on the market, and now is ready to become even more popular, addressing to a wider audience. Lexus will ...
Lexus RX is one of the most popular crossovers on the market, and now is ready to become even more popular, addressing to a wider audience. Lexus will ...
Market News
Lamborghini Huracan and Aventador reach new milestones
The Gallardo was Lamborghini's most succesful model yet, with sales surpassing 14.000 units in ten years of production. The record is set to be broken ...
The Gallardo was Lamborghini's most succesful model yet, with sales surpassing 14.000 units in ten years of production. The record is set to be broken ...
Gadgets
Ford launches the Performance Wicked Stick on Focus RS
Every car manufacturer is moving from the classic handbrake to electronic ones. Every new car launched on the market comes with this improvement. But ...
Every car manufacturer is moving from the classic handbrake to electronic ones. Every new car launched on the market comes with this improvement. But ...
Various News
Judas Priest Porsche 911 Turbo SE up for auction
Owning a classic Porsche can be expensive. Owning a classic Porsche that was first bought by a rock star can be even more expensive. Even so, Silverstone ...
Owning a classic Porsche can be expensive. Owning a classic Porsche that was first bought by a rock star can be even more expensive. Even so, Silverstone ...
Motorsports
Nissan replaces Renault in Formula E competition
There is still shock as Renault decided to end its activity in the Formula E competition. But there is also hope for a competitive follower. It Alliance ...
There is still shock as Renault decided to end its activity in the Formula E competition. But there is also hope for a competitive follower. It Alliance ...
Videos
VIDEO: Watch Koenigsegg Agera RS record run - 457 km/h in the second run and an average speed of 444 km/h
Yesterday we announced you that Koenigsegg Agera RS has become the fastest series production car in the world. The Swedish model managed to complete two ...
Yesterday we announced you that Koenigsegg Agera RS has become the fastest series production car in the world. The Swedish model managed to complete two ...