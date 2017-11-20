Skoda Karoq receives five stars in EuroNCAP test

The independent European New Car Assessment Program (Euro NCAP) has assessed the Skoda Karoq. The compact SUV is the Czech car manufacturer’s latest model to receive the five-star rating, making the Karoq one of the safest compact SUVs on the road today.





“We are delighted that the new Skoda Karoq has also passed the Euro NCAP tests with flying colours. We are constantly working on optimising the passive and active safety of our models and developing occupant and pedestrian protection, as well as assistance systems. Numerous driver assistance systems are installed in the Karoq that would otherwise only be found in higher vehicle classes,” says Skoda Board Member for Technical Development, Christian Strube.





Euro NCAP awarded the occupant protection of adult passengers an excellent 93%. In addition, Euro NCAP highlighted the protection of the cervical spine in rear-end collisions. The compact SUV’s emergency braking system worked reliably at low urban speeds and prevented almost all collisions. Euro NCAP also awarded the full score for the protection of pedestrians’ legs. The compact SUV also protected pedestrians’ heads well in the event of in a collision.





As you may have read, following the Skoda Kodiaq, Karoq is the brand’s second vehicle to receive a five-star rating in 2017.

