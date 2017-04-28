Skoda Karoq official details

After we saw the all new Lodiaq making a world debut in paris Motor Show last year, it is now time to meet another SUV from Skoda. It's the replacement of the current Yeti, a car that already has a very long career on the market.





His replacement is now officially called Karoq, a new compact SUV, built with the same design language as the Kodiaq.





The compact SUV measures 4,382 mm in length, is 1,841 mm wide, and 1,605 mm high. The long wheelbase of 2,638 millimetres (all-wheel version: 2,630 mm) offers an increase in size benefits the passengers. The legroom is 68 millimetres.





The luggage compartment has a capacity of 521 litres with the back seats in place. With the rear seats folded down, the volume increases to 1,630 litres. In combination with the optional VarioFlex rear seat, the boot space is variable and can hold between 479 and 588 litres. The seats can also be completely removed, and the SUV offers a maximum loading capacity of 1,810 litres.





The infotainment building blocks come from the second generation of the Group's modular infotainment kit. The top systems Columbus and Amundsen have a WLAN hotspot. An optional LTE module is available for the Columbus system. The Internet connection is based on today’s fastest mobile radio standard, with which passengers can surf and access email freely with their phones and tablets.





The Emergency Call button, which will come as standard in Europe in 2018, is now available as a Care-Connect service. Additional online services can be accessed via the Skoda Connect app. These can be used to remotely check, configure and find the car via a smartphone.





New comfort systems include the parking assistant, Lane Assist and traffic-jam assistant. Blind Spot Detect, Front Assist with predictive pedestrian protection and Emergency Assistant are also there.





Five engine variants, two petrol and three diesel engines, are on offer. The two petrol engines and two diesels are new in the line-up. The displacement ranges are 1.0, 1.5, 1.6 and 2.0 litres. The power range is from 115 hp to 190 hp. All drivetrains are turbo-charged direct injection units and feature start-stop technology and brake energy recovery. They all comply with EU 6 regulations.





With the exception of the most powerful diesel, all drivetrains can be ordered with a 6-speed manual gearbox or 7-speed DSG. The 2.0 TDI with 190 hp comes as standard with 4×4 drive and 7-speed DSG. The new 1.5 TSI has the special feature of cylinder deactivation.





With the equipment line Ambition and higher, a driving profile selection with the modes Normal, Sport, Eco, Individual and Snow (4x4) is available on request. The Off-road mode with all-wheel-drive improves the driving characteristics on rough terrain.









