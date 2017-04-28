Skoda Karoq official details
28 April 2017 11:27:46
|Tweet
After we saw the all new Lodiaq making a world debut in paris Motor Show last year, it is now time to meet another SUV from Skoda. It's the replacement of the current Yeti, a car that already has a very long career on the market.
His replacement is now officially called Karoq, a new compact SUV, built with the same design language as the Kodiaq.
The compact SUV measures 4,382 mm in length, is 1,841 mm wide, and 1,605 mm high. The long wheelbase of 2,638 millimetres (all-wheel version: 2,630 mm) offers an increase in size benefits the passengers. The legroom is 68 millimetres.
The luggage compartment has a capacity of 521 litres with the back seats in place. With the rear seats folded down, the volume increases to 1,630 litres. In combination with the optional VarioFlex rear seat, the boot space is variable and can hold between 479 and 588 litres. The seats can also be completely removed, and the SUV offers a maximum loading capacity of 1,810 litres.
The infotainment building blocks come from the second generation of the Group's modular infotainment kit. The top systems Columbus and Amundsen have a WLAN hotspot. An optional LTE module is available for the Columbus system. The Internet connection is based on today’s fastest mobile radio standard, with which passengers can surf and access email freely with their phones and tablets.
The Emergency Call button, which will come as standard in Europe in 2018, is now available as a Care-Connect service. Additional online services can be accessed via the Skoda Connect app. These can be used to remotely check, configure and find the car via a smartphone.
New comfort systems include the parking assistant, Lane Assist and traffic-jam assistant. Blind Spot Detect, Front Assist with predictive pedestrian protection and Emergency Assistant are also there.
Five engine variants, two petrol and three diesel engines, are on offer. The two petrol engines and two diesels are new in the line-up. The displacement ranges are 1.0, 1.5, 1.6 and 2.0 litres. The power range is from 115 hp to 190 hp. All drivetrains are turbo-charged direct injection units and feature start-stop technology and brake energy recovery. They all comply with EU 6 regulations.
With the exception of the most powerful diesel, all drivetrains can be ordered with a 6-speed manual gearbox or 7-speed DSG. The 2.0 TDI with 190 hp comes as standard with 4×4 drive and 7-speed DSG. The new 1.5 TSI has the special feature of cylinder deactivation.
With the equipment line Ambition and higher, a driving profile selection with the modes Normal, Sport, Eco, Individual and Snow (4x4) is available on request. The Off-road mode with all-wheel-drive improves the driving characteristics on rough terrain.
Skoda Karoq official details Photos (3 photos)
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2001 Skoda Octavia WRCEngine: Water Cooled, Inline-4, Power: 223.7 kw / 300.0 bhp @ 5500 rpmN/A
2002 Skoda Tudor ConceptEngine: V6, Power: 142 kw / 190.4 bhp, Torque: 280 nm / 206.5 ft lbs @ 3200 rpm
2010 Ford MustangEngine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
2009 Nissan 370ZEngine: VQ37VHR Variable Valve Timing NA V6, Power: 332 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 270 lb-ft. @ 5200 rpm
2010 Bentley Azure TEngine: Twin Turbocharged V8, Power: 500 bhp / 507 PS / 373 kW @ 4,200 rpm, Torque: 738 lb ft / 1,000 Nm @ 3,200 rpm
New Vehicles
Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
Concept Cars
Subaru Ascent Concept previews a 3-row SUV
Subaru has unveiled the all-new Ascent concept during the 2017 New York Auto Show. The new prototype is derived form the Viziv-7 concept that we have ...
Subaru has unveiled the all-new Ascent concept during the 2017 New York Auto Show. The new prototype is derived form the Viziv-7 concept that we have ...
Custom Cars
Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Future Cars
Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Market News
Ford Mustang is the most popular sports car in the world in 2016
Ford discovered the recipe of success three years ago, when it launched the current generation Mustang. Back then, some clever guys at Ford decided that ...
Ford discovered the recipe of success three years ago, when it launched the current generation Mustang. Back then, some clever guys at Ford decided that ...
Gadgets
Lexus Lane Valet is one prank you wish to be real
Lexus is one step closer to launching an autonomous car, as its engineers are testing new ways for the cars to communicate with themselves. ...
Lexus is one step closer to launching an autonomous car, as its engineers are testing new ways for the cars to communicate with themselves. ...
Various News
Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Motorsports
New Mazda RT24-P is ready for some action
During this year Los Angeles Motor Show, Mazda decided to approach its motorsport fans and introduced the new Mazda RT24-P race car. The new car will ...
During this year Los Angeles Motor Show, Mazda decided to approach its motorsport fans and introduced the new Mazda RT24-P race car. The new car will ...
Videos
Tesla Model 3 - Spy videos
According to Elon Musk, Tesla Model 3 will see the production line this July. For now we have some doubts but this weekend, a spy video with a test prototype ...
According to Elon Musk, Tesla Model 3 will see the production line this July. For now we have some doubts but this weekend, a spy video with a test prototype ...