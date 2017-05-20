Skoda Karoq might have a 300 HP vRS version
20 May 2017 07:29:53
A few days ago we have met for the first time the brand new Skoda Karoq. Now we have some important news regarding the new Czech SUV. According to Skoda CEO Bernhard Maier, the new model will be available in different versions.
"We have from our customer base very clear feedback that there is obviously a demand in having an SUV with our vRS logo", said Maier. According to some speculations, the upcoming Karoq vRS will be equipped with a 2.0 liter TFSI engine that will deliver 300 horsepower and 380 Nm peak of torque. As a result, the car might be able to run from stand still to 100 km/h in just 6 seconds.
Another important fact is that the new Karoq will be available in another two versions: Scout and Sport Line. If you are an ecologist that you have to know that Skoda will deliver a hybrid version for the Karoq in the future. It could use the same powertrain as the upcoming Superb and Kodiaq hybrids.
