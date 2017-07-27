Skoda Karoq enters production

Skoda is proud to announce that the all-new Karoq entered on the production line of the Kvasiny plant. The new small SUV will be produced alongside the Superb, Superb Combi and Kodiaq.





“The start of series production for the new Skoda Karoq is an important milestone for the entire company and, of course, for our workforce at the Kvasiny plant in particular. Over recent months, the entire team has prepared intensively for our new SUV model going into production”, said Michael Oeljeklaus, Skoda Board Member for Production and Logistics.





Skoda Karoq is 4,382 millimeters (172.5 inches) long, 1,841 mm (72.4 inches) wide, 1,605 mm (63.2 inches) tall, and features a wheelbase of 2,638 mm (104 inches). The trunk of the Czech model can hold up to 521 liters but it can go up to 1.630 liters with the rear seats folded down.





Under the hood, the new Skoda Karoq will come with two diesel and three petrol units with powers from 115 to 190 horsepower.

Source: Skoda