Skoda Kamiq scores five stars in EuroNCAP
4 September 2019 17:47:57
The smallest SUV launched by Skoda, brother in law with the Seat Arona, is about to become a popular car in Europe. EuroNCAP anticipated that and wanted to see how safe is the new Kamiq.
The ŠKODA KAMIQ has received a maximum five stars in its test by the independent European New Car Assessment Programme (Euro NCAP). This makes the maker’s first city SUV yet another model to be counted among the safest in its class. The KAMIQ did particularly well in protecting adult occupants and cyclists. No wonder, as Skoda sponsors the cyclist competitions.
The ŠKODA KAMIQ successfully completed the comprehensive Euro NCAP crash and safety tests, achieving a maximum five-star score. The Euro NCAP testers were pleasantly surprised with how well the latest addition to the ŠKODA model portfolio protected adult occupants as well as cyclists.
The city SUV scored 96 per cent for the protection of adult occupants in the interior – an impressive results in Euro NCAP history. And testers awarded the KAMIQ the full rating for cyclist protection, reflecting above all the beneficial effect of the Front Assist with Predictive Pedestrian and Cyclist Protection and City Emergency Brake function included as standard.
In the event of an accident, the KAMIQ protects its occupants with up to nine airbags, including an optional knee airbag for the driver and rear side airbags. Additional safety features include the Multi-Collision Brake, the optional Crew Protect Assist proactive occupant protection system as well as ISOFIX and top-tether anchor points on the rear seat bench and front passenger seat to ensure optimal protection of small children at all times. Standard equipment for the ŠKODA KAMIQ also includes Lane Assist, while the optional Side Assist alerts drivers to vehicles approaching from behind or in the car’s blind spot. The combined effect of these assistance systems earned the KAMIQ a score of 3.5 out of a maximum of four points.
