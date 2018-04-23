Home » News » Skoda » Skoda Kamiq - official pictures and details with the SUV that will be sold exclusively in China
Skoda Kamiq - official pictures and details with the SUV that will be sold exclusively in China
23 April 2018
A few hours ago, Skoda has published the first teaser pictures with the Kamiq. This is the name of an SUV designed for the city which will be officially unveiled during the 2018 Beijing Motor Show.
But now, the Czech manufacturer has published the first official pictures with the car and also delivered some interesting details about the Kamiq. The new Skoda Kamiq is the smallest member of the SUV familly. The body is 4,390 mm long, 1,781 mm wide and 1,593 mm high. The wheelbase is 2,610 mm. The car is equipped with an all-new 1.5-litre petrol engine that produces a power output of 81 kW and torque of up to 150 Nm. The engine’s power is transmitted via an automatic gearbox.
As you wolud expect, the new Skoda Kamiq has a design inspired by the bigger brothers Kodiaq and Karoq. And this can be seen even if you are on the Moon.
But according to Skoda, the Kamiq is aimed at young, urban customers who wish to maintain their digital lifestyle even whilst on the go in their car and who desire modern connectivity solutions.
