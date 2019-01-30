Skoda Kamiq first sketches unveiled
30 January 2019 18:14:55
|Tweet
Just a few days ago, Skoda announced it will unveil a third SUV in its range. They also announced the name of the car: Kamiq. Now, the Czech manufacturer is making some light, sharing some sketches of the future car.
At the front, the new ŠKODA KAMIQ city SUV is defined by a wide, upright radiator grille, which comes with double slats, a typical feature for the ŠKODA SUV design, and picks up the distinctively sculpted lines of the bonnet above.
The tornado line visually elongates the vehicle and harmonizes perfectly with the dynamic roofline. The robust silver-coloured front spoiler underscores the model’s off-road looks. A highlight at the front is the new two-part LED headlamp design – a first for ŠKODA – with the daytime running light strips positioned above the main headlights. In addition, the KAMIQ is the first ŠKODA to have dynamic indicators at the front and rear. The headlamp lenses with crystalline effects and LED units enhance the car’s premium appeal.
The tall, muscular bonnet is an important part of the side view. The extra ground clearance, large wheels and diffuser underscore the powerful appeal of the ŠKODA KAMIQ. Balanced proportions, clear surfaces and a modern yet timeless design maximise the model’s dynamic, sporty looks.
The rear demonstrates a re-interpretation of ŠKODA’s classic C-shaped taillight design, and features crystalline shapes similar to the front. The ŠKODA KAMIQ is the first SUV in Europe bearing the ŠKODA lettering in the middle of the tailgate instead of the familiar ŠKODA logo.
The world premiere of the new ŠKODA KAMIQ takes place from 5 to 17 March 2019 at the Geneva Motor Show.
Skoda Kamiq first sketches unveiled Photos (2 photos)
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Toyota reaches two million cars produced in US in 2018
2019 Lexus LC 500 Inspiration Series announced
Jaguar F-Type Checkered Flag Limited Edition announced
-
Audi TT 20th Anniversary Edition launched in US
Renault Zoe S Edition trim level introduced
PSA Peugeot-Citroen will test autonomous cars in China
Related Specs
2001 Skoda Octavia WRCEngine: Water Cooled, Inline-4, Power: 223.7 kw / 300.0 bhp @ 5500 rpmN/A
2002 Skoda Tudor ConceptEngine: V6, Power: 142 kw / 190.4 bhp, Torque: 280 nm / 206.5 ft lbs @ 3200 rpm
2010 Ford MustangEngine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
2009 Nissan 370ZEngine: VQ37VHR Variable Valve Timing NA V6, Power: 332 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 270 lb-ft. @ 5200 rpm
2010 Bentley Azure TEngine: Twin Turbocharged V8, Power: 500 bhp / 507 PS / 373 kW @ 4,200 rpm, Torque: 738 lb ft / 1,000 Nm @ 3,200 rpm
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Volkswagen I.D. VIZZION concept first images
Volkswagen explores new territories when it comes to its electric range. Geneva Motor Show, scheduled to take place at the beginning of March, will see ...
Volkswagen explores new territories when it comes to its electric range. Geneva Motor Show, scheduled to take place at the beginning of March, will see ...
Custom Cars
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Future Cars
Skoda teases third SUV model
Skoda already has two SUV's in its range, but now is ready to welcome the third one. The SUV offensive will continue. With the new crossover, the Czech ...
Skoda already has two SUV's in its range, but now is ready to welcome the third one. The SUV offensive will continue. With the new crossover, the Czech ...
Market News
Peugeot produced its one millionth C-segment car
When Peugeot decided to replace its family cars with SUV's everyone understood the French brand is on its way to becoming a popular choice on the european ...
When Peugeot decided to replace its family cars with SUV's everyone understood the French brand is on its way to becoming a popular choice on the european ...
Gadgets
Volkswagen announces partnership with Microsoft
Volkswagen skipped this year Paris Motor Show, but announced a very important partnership with one of the biggest technology players in the world: Microsoft. ...
Volkswagen skipped this year Paris Motor Show, but announced a very important partnership with one of the biggest technology players in the world: Microsoft. ...
Various News
Land Rover Discovery will be produced in Slovakia
Jaguar Land Rover has made a big decision: the production fo the Land Rover Discovery will be moved in Slovakia. This announcement will lead to job cuts ...
Jaguar Land Rover has made a big decision: the production fo the Land Rover Discovery will be moved in Slovakia. This announcement will lead to job cuts ...
Motorsports
Rally driver Esapekka Lappi joins Sebastien Ogier at Citroen
Big movement on the WRC transfer market as the current season is about to finish. A few weeks ago we have announced you that Sebastien Ogier won't compete ...
Big movement on the WRC transfer market as the current season is about to finish. A few weeks ago we have announced you that Sebastien Ogier won't compete ...
Videos
VIDEO: BMW M5 Competition face to face with Mercedes-AMG E63 S
The guys from CarWow have prepared something special for this hollyday season. They have pulled out a BMW M5 Competition and a Mercedes-AMG E63 S and ...
The guys from CarWow have prepared something special for this hollyday season. They have pulled out a BMW M5 Competition and a Mercedes-AMG E63 S and ...