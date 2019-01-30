Home » News » Skoda » Skoda Kamiq first sketches unveiled

Just a few days ago, Skoda announced it will unveil a third SUV in its range. They also announced the name of the car: Kamiq. Now, the Czech manufacturer is making some light, sharing some sketches of the future car. 

At the front, the new ŠKODA KAMIQ city SUV is defined by a wide, upright radiator grille, which comes with double slats, a typical feature for the ŠKODA SUV design, and picks up the distinctively sculpted lines of the bonnet above. 

The tornado line visually elongates the vehicle and harmonizes perfectly with the dynamic roofline. The robust silver-coloured front spoiler underscores the model’s off-road looks. A highlight at the front is the new two-part LED headlamp design – a first for ŠKODA – with the daytime running light strips positioned above the main headlights. In addition, the KAMIQ is the first ŠKODA to have dynamic indicators at the front and rear. The headlamp lenses with crystalline effects and LED units enhance the car’s premium appeal.
The tall, muscular bonnet is an important part of the side view. The extra ground clearance, large wheels and diffuser underscore the powerful appeal of the ŠKODA KAMIQ. Balanced proportions, clear surfaces and a modern yet timeless design maximise the model’s dynamic, sporty looks. 

The rear demonstrates a re-interpretation of ŠKODA’s classic C-shaped taillight design, and features crystalline shapes similar to the front. The ŠKODA KAMIQ is the first SUV in Europe bearing the ŠKODA lettering in the middle of the tailgate instead of the familiar ŠKODA logo.

The world premiere of the new ŠKODA KAMIQ takes place from 5 to 17 March 2019 at the Geneva Motor Show.


