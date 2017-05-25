Skoda is planning an electric car inspired by the 110 R
25 May 2017 19:27:35
During these years Skoda has become a sucessful company. They have the Kodiaq and now the Karoq. The Octavia is their best-selling vehicle and now they are planning some electric models. According to some rumors, the first car which will become electric in the Czech manufacturer range will be the Citigo.
The Vision E Concept also announces an electric familly. We are talking about a future SUV, a SUV-coupe and a family car. The last of the EV will be a sports car.
Christian Strube, Skoda’s man in charge of technical development, said to Auto Express that the 110 R will have a succesor but it will be an electric one. Just like any other future electric model in the Volkswagen Group the new Skoda electric sports car will be based on the flexible MEB architecture.
For now we don't have any details about the power but we remind you that Vision E Concept used a 300 horsepower electric power train.
