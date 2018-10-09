Skoda first true compact car teased

Skoda is ready to tackle the compact segment with a real and competitive model, not the current Rapid Spaceback. It seems that Skoda got the green light for a Golf rival from its parent, Volkswagen.





ŠKODA is releasing a silhouette picture to grant the public a first look at its future model for the popular compact class. It provides a first taste of the distinctive and dynamic design of this five-door model. This hatchback model translates the emotive design language of the study ŠKODA VISION RS, which recently attracted attention at the Paris Motor Show, into a production vehicle.





For this compact model, ŠKODA is using for the first time the A0 MQB platform, which enables the brand’s typical combination of compact exterior dimensions and generous interior space, along with the use of numerous innovative assistance systems in that segment.





The brand new ŠKODA hatchback will make its public debut before the end of 2018.













Tags: skoda, skoda vision rs, skoda compact car, skoda rapid spaceback

Posted in Skoda, Future Cars