Skoda first quarter sales reached record number
13 April 2018 05:26:11
|Tweet
Skoda continues its 2017 growth with a successful start in 2018. The Czech carmaker achieved the best month in its history in March, at the same time closing its most successful first quarter to date. The company recorded 120,200 deliveries last month, exceeding the previous year’s strong result by 10.7%.
The core markets of China, Russia, Europe and India also contributed to the record sales, as did the significant gains of the Skoda OCTAVIA and KODIAQ model series. The Skoda KAROQ is also a pillar of the company’s continued success, with 17,100 units sold in the first three months of 2018 alone.
In Western Europe, Skoda delivered 53,400 vehicles in March, remaining at the previous year’s level (March 2017: 53,600 vehicles). In the first quarter of the year, the brand increased its deliveries by 6.3% to 130,300 vehicles (January to March 2017: 122,600). With 17,100 deliveries, Germany remained the second largest single market in March (March 2017: 17,100 vehicles).
In Eastern Europe excluding Russia, the Czech carmaker also grew significantly in March. Deliveries were up 19.5% to 3,900 vehicles (March 2017: 3,300 vehicles). With 9,800 deliveries, ŠKODA AUTO recorded an increase of 15.4% in the first quarter compared to the previous year (January to March 2017: 8,500 vehicles). The company grew by double-digit figures in Romania (2,700 vehicles, +25.8%), Baltic States (2,000 vehicles, +15.0%), Serbia (1,500 vehicles, +11.2%) and Bulgaria (900 vehicles, +33.4%).
In China, the world's most important market, ŠKODA AUTO’s deliveries increased by 29.0% to 28,100 vehicles in March (March 2017: 21,800 vehicles). In the first quarter, deliveries in the region were up 18.6% on the previous year, increasing to 79,200 vehicles (January to March 2017: 66,800 vehicles).
In India, the company delivered 1,500 vehicles in March (March 2017: 1,600, -4.6%). With a total of 4,200 deliveries, the company recorded an increase of 7.3% in the first quarter compared to the same period last year (first quarter of 2017: 3,900 vehicles).
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2003 Subaru B11S ConceptEngine: Opposed 6-Cylinder, Power: 294 kw / 394.3 bhp, Torque: 550 nm / 405.7 ft lbs
1999 Subaru Fleet-X ConceptEngine: Opposed-4, Power: 134.2 kw / 180.0 bhp @ 6800 rpm, Torque: 196 nm / 144.6 ft lbs @ 5600 rpm
2001 Subaru HM-01 ConceptEngine: Inline-4, Power: 34.3 kw / 46.0 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 58 nm / 42.8 ft lbs
1998 Subaru Impreza 22B STiEngine: EJ22 Boxer-4, Power: 205.8 kw / 276 bhp @ 6000 rpmN/A
1993 Subaru Impreza 555Engine: Aluminum Boxer-4, Power: 223.7 kw / 300 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 480 nm / 354.0 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
New Vehicles
Volvo debuts its first three cylinder engine in XC40 range
Volvo's new XC40 small SUV is an important addition to the range, as the Swedish manufacturer hopes to sell more and more SUV's, benefiting from current ...
Volvo's new XC40 small SUV is an important addition to the range, as the Swedish manufacturer hopes to sell more and more SUV's, benefiting from current ...
Concept Cars
Renault EZ-GO Concept unveiled
Renault used this year Geneva Motor Show to share again its vision about the future of transportation and living. The French manufacturer unveiled the ...
Renault used this year Geneva Motor Show to share again its vision about the future of transportation and living. The French manufacturer unveiled the ...
Custom Cars
McLaren 570S Track Pack offered in UK
McLaren is offering new goodies for the current 570S supercar, its entry-level offer in the segment. The new options package brings together a range of ...
McLaren is offering new goodies for the current 570S supercar, its entry-level offer in the segment. The new options package brings together a range of ...
Future Cars
Porsche will spend 6 billion Euros on electromobility by 2022
Porsche has announced that in the next few year we will see some impressive investments in the electromobility sector. According to the German car manufacturer, ...
Porsche has announced that in the next few year we will see some impressive investments in the electromobility sector. According to the German car manufacturer, ...
Market News
Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV reaches 100.000 units sold
It can easily be called the engine of Mitsubishi sales in Europe and one of the most popular plug-in hybrids in the world. Four years after its European ...
It can easily be called the engine of Mitsubishi sales in Europe and one of the most popular plug-in hybrids in the world. Four years after its European ...
Gadgets
Audi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo - first teaser picture
Audi has published a first teaser picture with the upcoming Audi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo. The virtual car will be showcased on April 9th and it will ...
Audi has published a first teaser picture with the upcoming Audi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo. The virtual car will be showcased on April 9th and it will ...
Various News
Ford issued an urgent recall for 2006 Ranger
Ford is still suffering after Takata scandal. The airbags affected by the recall are putting life at risk for some Ford customers. That's why Ford is ...
Ford is still suffering after Takata scandal. The airbags affected by the recall are putting life at risk for some Ford customers. That's why Ford is ...
Motorsports
Honda offers its new NSX GT3 for competitions worldwide
After they've launched the new NSX supercar, Honda's next target is to show that its ultimate supercar can make a name in motorsport. And it already managed ...
After they've launched the new NSX supercar, Honda's next target is to show that its ultimate supercar can make a name in motorsport. And it already managed ...
Videos
Video: Jaguar I-Pace is doing a night lap of Monaco circuit
Jaguar I-Pace has tackled the famous Monaco street-circuit to prove its performance credentials. The British car manufacturer is the first premium car ...
Jaguar I-Pace has tackled the famous Monaco street-circuit to prove its performance credentials. The British car manufacturer is the first premium car ...