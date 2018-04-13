Skoda first quarter sales reached record number

Skoda continues its 2017 growth with a successful start in 2018. The Czech carmaker achieved the best month in its history in March, at the same time closing its most successful first quarter to date. The company recorded 120,200 deliveries last month, exceeding the previous year’s strong result by 10.7%.





The core markets of China, Russia, Europe and India also contributed to the record sales, as did the significant gains of the Skoda OCTAVIA and KODIAQ model series. The Skoda KAROQ is also a pillar of the company’s continued success, with 17,100 units sold in the first three months of 2018 alone.





In Western Europe, Skoda delivered 53,400 vehicles in March, remaining at the previous year’s level (March 2017: 53,600 vehicles). In the first quarter of the year, the brand increased its deliveries by 6.3% to 130,300 vehicles (January to March 2017: 122,600). With 17,100 deliveries, Germany remained the second largest single market in March (March 2017: 17,100 vehicles).





In Eastern Europe excluding Russia, the Czech carmaker also grew significantly in March. Deliveries were up 19.5% to 3,900 vehicles (March 2017: 3,300 vehicles). With 9,800 deliveries, ŠKODA AUTO recorded an increase of 15.4% in the first quarter compared to the previous year (January to March 2017: 8,500 vehicles). The company grew by double-digit figures in Romania (2,700 vehicles, +25.8%), Baltic States (2,000 vehicles, +15.0%), Serbia (1,500 vehicles, +11.2%) and Bulgaria (900 vehicles, +33.4%).





In China, the world's most important market, ŠKODA AUTO’s deliveries increased by 29.0% to 28,100 vehicles in March (March 2017: 21,800 vehicles). In the first quarter, deliveries in the region were up 18.6% on the previous year, increasing to 79,200 vehicles (January to March 2017: 66,800 vehicles).





In India, the company delivered 1,500 vehicles in March (March 2017: 1,600, -4.6%). With a total of 4,200 deliveries, the company recorded an increase of 7.3% in the first quarter compared to the same period last year (first quarter of 2017: 3,900 vehicles).

















