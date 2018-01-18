Skoda Fabia update scheduled for Geneva debut
18 January 2018
For the last three years was one of the best sold cars in Skoda range. Fabia is also responsible for current Skoda success and sales record. To keep up the pace with the main rivals in the small segment, Fabia will receive a facelift during this year Geneva Motor Show.
Fresh, new design elements and latest technology will set the tone for the latest Fabia model update. A new front with LED headlights gives the Fabia a much stronger look.
For the first time, LED rear lights are available for this model. The revised ŠKODA Fabia will also feature new ‘Simply Clever’ features.
The model plays a key role in the Czech carmaker’s current model range. Since 1999, over four million units of the ŠKODA Fabia have been sold worldwide, with the current third model generation alone accumulating sales in excess of the 500,000 mark
