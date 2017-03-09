Skoda Fabia receives new 1.0 TSI engine
9 March 2017 18:25:52
|Tweet
Skoda is updating the current Fabia range with the introduction of the new 1.0 TSI engine, found on most of Volkswagen's new cars.
Thanks to an increase in injection pressure to 250 bar, both power variants of the new 1.0-litre engine offer better driving performance than the 1.2-litre engines that have been used up to now and they also achieve a reduction in fuel consumption of up to 6 per cent.
The new 1.0 TSI three-cylinder engine also impresses with its sporty and dynamic sound. With its compact construction and due to its lightweight aluminium crankcase, the engine weighs ten kilograms less than the 1.2-litre engine that has been used to date.
The aluminium pistons and the connecting rods are so well balanced that the engine runs in a particularly smooth and refined manner with very little friction. A balancing shaft is therefore unnecessary. This saves on weight and helps to reduce fuel consumption and CO2 emissions.
The power output of the Fabia 1.0 TSI with manual five-speed transmission is 95 PS. Torque remains unchanged at 160 Nm, yet the driving performance has been improved.
Compared to the 1.2 litre engine with four cylinders used to date, the top speed has increased by 2 mph to 115 mph (Skoda Fabia Estate: from 115 to 116 mph) and the acceleration from 0 to 62 mph has improved by 0.3 seconds to 10.6 seconds (Skoda Fabia Estate from 11.0 to 10.8 seconds).
The engine’s tractability from 37 to 62 mph and from 50 to 75 mph is identical to its predecessor. The fuel consumption and emissions of the hatchback and Estate, on the other hand, have improved considerably from 61.4 mpg (105 g CO2/km) to 65.7 mpg (99 g CO2/km).
Just like its 1.2-litre predecessor, the more powerful 1.0-litre engine with manual six-speed transmission delivers 110 PS. However, its torque has increased from 175 to 200 Nm. Acceleration from 0 to 62 mph is achieved in 9.5 seconds.
In the manual versions of the hatchback and Estate, the fuel consumption and emissions of the three-cylinder with 110 PS are now 64.2 mpg (101 g CO2/km). For the DSG-transmission versions, fuel consumption has improved in both variants to 62.8 mpg (104 g CO2/km).
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2001 Skoda Octavia WRCEngine: Water Cooled, Inline-4, Power: 223.7 kw / 300.0 bhp @ 5500 rpmN/A
2002 Skoda Tudor ConceptEngine: V6, Power: 142 kw / 190.4 bhp, Torque: 280 nm / 206.5 ft lbs @ 3200 rpm
2010 Ford MustangEngine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
2009 Nissan 370ZEngine: VQ37VHR Variable Valve Timing NA V6, Power: 332 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 270 lb-ft. @ 5200 rpm
2010 Bentley Azure TEngine: Twin Turbocharged V8, Power: 500 bhp / 507 PS / 373 kW @ 4,200 rpm, Torque: 738 lb ft / 1,000 Nm @ 3,200 rpm
New Vehicles
Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
Concept Cars
Nissan Vmotion 2.0 concept launched in Detroit
Nissan stunned everyone in Detroit with the introduction of a new concept, created to signal the future direction of the company's sedan design direction ...
Nissan stunned everyone in Detroit with the introduction of a new concept, created to signal the future direction of the company's sedan design direction ...
Custom Cars
Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Future Cars
Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Market News
Volkswagen delivers record numbers in October despite Dieselgate
Volkswagen saw a growing demand this year, even if the Dieselgate was not easy to be forgot. The Passenger Cars division managed to deliver 511,500 vehicles ...
Volkswagen saw a growing demand this year, even if the Dieselgate was not easy to be forgot. The Passenger Cars division managed to deliver 511,500 vehicles ...
Gadgets
BMW HoloActive Touch to be introduced at CES 2017
It has become a custom for every major manufacturer to present a future technology during Consumer electronics Show, held every January in Las Vegas. ...
It has become a custom for every major manufacturer to present a future technology during Consumer electronics Show, held every January in Las Vegas. ...
Various News
Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Motorsports
Cadillac wins Daytona 24 hours race
It was a historic weekend during the Rolex 24hours race in Daytona, where Jeff Gordon and the Taylor brothers managed a fantastic win in what was the ...
It was a historic weekend during the Rolex 24hours race in Daytona, where Jeff Gordon and the Taylor brothers managed a fantastic win in what was the ...
Videos
Volkswagen Atlas SUV - Video teaser
Volkswagen has announced a new mid-sized seven-seater SUV. Named Atlas (not confirmed yet) the model will be showcased during the 2016 Los Angeles Auto ...
Volkswagen has announced a new mid-sized seven-seater SUV. Named Atlas (not confirmed yet) the model will be showcased during the 2016 Los Angeles Auto ...